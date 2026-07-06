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Sabalenka says she wants to 'get drunk' and 'forget about tennis'

It was the first time she had failed to reach the quarter-finals at a Slam since the French Open four years ago.

Sabalenka says she wants to 'get drunk' and 'forget about tennis'

Aryna Sabalenka had no answers to an inspired performance from her fellow four-time major champion Naomi Osaka

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Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJul 06, 2026
Eastern Eye

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World number one Aryna Sabalenka said she wanted to get drunk and "forget about tennis" after suffering her earliest Grand Slam exit since 2022 at the hands of Naomi Osaka at Wimbledon on Sunday (5).

The Belarusian had no answers to an inspired performance from her fellow four-time major champion Osaka, losing 6-2, 7-6 (7/2) on Centre Court.

It was the first time she had failed to reach the quarter-finals at a Slam since the French Open four years ago. "I just want to go, get completely drunk, forget about tennis, and try to get in better shape," said Sabalenka.

The 28-year-old has suffered several near-misses at the Grand Slams and has never won the French Open or Wimbledon. She has often put that down to her own mental frailties, but on this occasion insisted Osaka deserved to take the plaudits.

"I feel like honestly it wasn't there today. I tried my best. I was trying to adjust as best as possible," added Sabalenka. "I honestly feel like I left everything today. I don't know. For some reason I didn't have level at all.

"Like, I was overpowered, maybe couple times got over-emotional, but I was trying to stay in control. Yeah, I feel like sometimes there are days like that. You just have to say congrats and leave."

Osaka will continue her bid for a first Grand Slam title since the 2021 Australian Open against Czech 10th seed Karolina Muchova in her first Wimbledon quarter-final on Tuesday. (AFP)

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