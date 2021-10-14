Website Logo
  • Thursday, October 14, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 451,189
Total Cases 34,001,743
Today's Fatalities 226
Today's Cases 15,823
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 451,189
Total Cases 34,001,743
Today's Fatalities 226
Today's Cases 15,823

News

Aryan Khan Drug Case: No bail for Shah Rukh Khan’s son, court reserves order till October 20

Aryan Khan (C), son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, is escorted to court by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials for a bail plea hearing in Mumbai on October 7, 2021, after his arrest in connection with a drug case. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Mumbai Special NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) court on Thursday (14) reserved the order for October 20 on the bail application of Aryan Khan and others.

The news agency, ANI tweeted, “Drugs on cruise matter | Mumbai Special NDPS court reserves order for 20th October on bail application of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha.”

According to ANI, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh, in his final submission to special NDPS court, stated, “When we are considering a case under an NDPS act, the scheme and the object of the act must be taken into consideration…because it’s affecting the nation. From time to time straight action is taken. NCB is working day and night and dealing with drugs in serious manners.”

“My four to five officers were beaten a few days back not in this case but another case, so I am saying it is affecting the society and college students in particular. The younger generation is the future of the country. It’s the land of Mamata Gandhi, we should stop the circulation of the drug. We are looking into the chain, transition. We are in the primarily stage and it’s a case of conspiracy we are investigating,” he added.

On October 3, Khan was arrested following a raid on the Goa-bound cruise ship. He was in NCB’s custody for a few days and was later sent to judicial custody for 14 days. Last week a bail plea was filed by Khan and it was rejected by a Mumbai court.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

PAKISTAN
Pakistan Airlines suspends Afghan operations, cites Taliban interference
UK
UK young adults face ‘cost of living crisis’, says study
HEADLINE STORY
Deadly violence in Bangladesh over Koran ‘desecration’
INDIA
Cobra killer gets life for murdering wife
WORLD
Emigration enquiries from South African Indians spike after July violence
News
India lifts additional checks and restrictions imposed on UK travellers
News
Norway suspect is Muslim convert known to police
INDIA
Indian festival crowds return as Covid horrors fade
UK
Vallance backs calls for ‘very powerful’ science minister
PAKISTAN
Days after Pakistan spy agency gets new chief, minister says appointment process ‘underway’
News
India resorts to power cuts as utilities grapple with coal shortage
UK
British Asian Trust spending £2m to help Pakistan women
Eastern Eye

Videos

Taapsee Pannu on Rashmi Rocket, her physical transformation, trolls and…
Vaani Kapoor launches the website of a luxury brand
Arjun Kapoor to star in a film titled The Lady…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Vicky Kaushal on the impact of stepping into the shoes…
Pakistan Airlines suspends Afghan operations, cites Taliban interference
England eye T20 World Cup glory without talisman Stokes
UK young adults face ‘cost of living crisis’, says study
Kolkata beat Delhi in thrilling finish to reach third IPL…
Reliance was interested in merger with Zee but dropped proposal