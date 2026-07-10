Ferry two wins away from Wimbledon title

UK wildcard Arthur Fery will face French Open champion Alexander Zverev in the Wimbledon semi-finals after both players won their quarter-final matches on Wednesday.

World number 114 Fery beat Roland Garros runner-up Flavio Cobolli 6-4, 7-6 (7/4), 6-0 to become the first Wimbledon wildcard to reach the men's last four since Goran Ivanisevic won the title in 2001.

The 23-year-old is now two wins away from becoming the first British man to win Wimbledon since Andy Murray in 2016.

"It gets better and better every match. It's incredible. I just can't believe it," Fery said after his Centre Court win.

Fery is the third-lowest ranked man since 1985 to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals, after world number 237 Vladimir Voltchkov in 2000 and world number 125 Ivanisevic in 2001.

He also revealed that Britain's Queen Camilla, who watched from the Royal Box, congratulated him after the match.

"I told her it was my birthday on Sunday, so it would be great to play the Wimbledon final on my birthday," he said.

Zverev secured his place in the last four with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 win over sixth seed Taylor Fritz, ending a seven-match losing streak against the American.

The German second seed had never progressed beyond the fourth round in his previous nine Wimbledon appearances.

"I'm extremely happy to be in the semi-finals, especially against Taylor, who I hadn't beaten in two years," he said.

Zverev became only the third German man in the Open era to reach the semi-finals at all four Grand Slam tournaments, after Boris Becker and Michael Stich, Germany's last men's Wimbledon champion in 1991.

"It's a dream come true to finally play well at Wimbledon, I've waited a long time for it," he added.

Fery and Zverev will meet on Friday for a place in the final, where reigning champion and world number one Jannik Sinner or Novak Djokovic await.

"I'm very happy to play him in the semi-finals. It's going to be a great atmosphere," said Zverev.

Kostyuk to meet Noskova

In the women's draw, Marta Kostyuk reached her second successive Grand Slam semi-final with a 6-3, 6-2 win over former Wimbledon finalist Jasmine Paolini.

The Ukrainian will face Czech ninth seed Linda Noskova on Thursday for a place in her first major final.

"I was on this court as a spectator once nine years ago watching Roger (Federer), and to be back here as a player is amazing," said the 24-year-old.

"I walked past the 'wall of honour', stood beside it and took a moment."

The 12th seed has lost only one of her last 22 matches, a semi-final defeat to eventual champion Mirra Andreeva at the French Open last month.

Noskova advanced with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over Belgian 25th seed Elise Mertens on Court One.

The 21-year-old reached her first Grand Slam semi-final after also winning her second WTA title in Berlin.

Kostyuk won their only previous meeting in straight sets in the Madrid Open quarter-finals earlier this year.

"A tough one, it's never going to be easy," said Noskova. "Marta, she's an incredible player."

The winner will face either Coco Gauff or Karolina Muchova in Saturday's final.