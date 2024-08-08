  • Thursday, August 08, 2024
Trending Now:  

Arts and Culture

Inspiring exploration of self-identity through art

British artist Liaqat Rasul revisits his creative 25 journey with his homecoming exhibition NAU, NAU, DOH, CHAAR

Liaqat Rasul

By: Asjad Nazir

LONDON-BASED multidisciplinary artist Liaqat Rasul has returned to Wrexham for homecoming exhibition NAU, NAU, DOH, CHAAR, at the celebrated Tŷ Pawb gallery.

Curated by Lewis Dalton Gilbert, the retrospective takes visitors through a cultural exploration using layered pieces in textile, paper and cloth, on a collection of works.

The candid reflection of life is a self-portrait for a creative talent, who went from being a young window dresser to becoming an acclaimed artist.

The works show how his identity as a Pakistani, Muslim, Indian, Welsh, and now an east London-based artist have been shaped.

Eastern Eye caught up with Rasul to discuss his journey, exhibition and future plans.

What first connected you to creativity?

In my early childhood, being both Welsh and Pakistani, taking trips to the village in Punjab, and window dressing in my parents’ shop aged 12 in Wrexham.

What drew you towards art, in particular?

I liquidated my fashion business in 2009, followed by several years working at a pub. It was during this period that I started creating collages. My first work, Memory, took two years to create.

Feature inset Bloom 2023 photography courtesy of Liaqat Rasul Studio
‘Bloom’ by Liaqat Rasul (Photo: Liaqat Rasul Studio)

Tell us about your new exhibition.

NAU, NAU, DOH, CHAAR is about mental health stories, struggling with life at times, geopolitics, the positive impact of immigration and being creative in two different disciplines – fashion and art.

How did you select the work for this exhibition?

I shipped the archive from my fashion brand, Ghulam Sakina, over from Delhi, as part of the process. The final selection came together through lots of meetings with Tŷ Pawb and the curator, Lewis Dalton Gilbert. Together, we had a clear focus and chose the works for this project that represented my 25 year career arc.

What inspired the unique title?

NAU, NAU, DOH, CHAAR is Urdu for 9924. This alludes to the years 1999 to 2024, a 25-year retrospective of my fashion brand, Ghulam Sakina, and my artistic practice. Lewis Dalton Gilbert helped shape the concept for my first ever solo show.

What is the key message you want to convey with the work in this exhibition?

In a time and a world where we find ourselves questioning the politics and systems at play, art offers something to believe in, and increasingly becomes a place for the whole family – a place to meet, for discussion, a space to unpack tough topics and experiences. I would like to think you can pick and mix what you want from this show. I want everyone to feel welcome and welcomed within it.

Feature inset Envelop 2023 photography courtesy of Liaqat Rasul Studio e1723122987344
‘Envelop’ by Liaqat Rasul (Photo: Liaqat Rasul Studio)

What does it mean to have this exhibition in your hometown of Wrexham?

It’s a privilege to have been asked by Jo Marsh, the creative director of Tŷ Pawb, to exhibit my first solo exhibition in Wrexham. It feels magical to have her and the whole gallery team believe in me and my work. I feel very fortunate to have this opportunity.

What can we expect next from you?

A new exhibition in Margate at the Kavel Rafferty Gallery, commissioned by Margate Pride. This project reflects on the fashion industry’s effect on the global south and labour inequalities, exemplified by the 2013 Rana Plaza collapse in Dhaka, Bangladesh, which killed 1,134 people and injured approximately 2,500. This tragic event, linked to some UK high street brands, underscores the urgent need for ethical reforms.

What inspires you?

My parents, friendships, people watching, Kylie Minogue, wonderful teachers and mentors who took the time to educate me on trying new directions. Everyone has the right to express themselves, no matter their sexuality, race, gender or ability. Patience and kindness.

NAU, NAU, DOH, CHAAR at Tŷ Pawb gallery in Wrexham until November 2, 2024.
www.typawb.wales and Instagram: @liaqatrasulart

Related Stories
Arts and Culture

New Forest village celebrates Indian Army’s forgotten WWI connection
Arts and Culture

A marvellous global journey of self-discovery and motivation
Arts and Culture

From Pashas to Pokemon: Coming of age story across different continents
Arts and Culture

Authors of ‘Ikigai’ explore ancient Indian wisdom in new book
Arts and Culture

Three generations unite: Ustad Amjad Ali Khan’s legacy shines at Wigmore Hall
Arts and Culture

Remembering Mohammed Rafi on his death anniversary, the voice that echoed through an era
Arts and Culture

Brown Sauce and Tara Theatre partner for Comedy Lab
Arts and Culture

New play ‘After Sex’ breaks stereotypes for Asian actors
Arts and Culture

Suhani Shah: It’s a kind of magic
Arts and Culture

‘Career in arts is tough for Asian creatives, but it also brings joy’
Arts and Culture

Rajesh Khanna: Bollywood’s first superstar
Arts and Culture

She was an absolute genius, says Swati Natekar about mother Sushila Pohankar
Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Paris Olympics 2024
Medal Table
Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
Great Britain 12 17 20 49
India 0 0 3 3
Pakistan 0 0 0 0
Bangladesh 0 0 0 0
Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0
Most Popular
Liaqat Rasul Inspiring exploration of self-identity through art
Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem Paris 2024: Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem eye history in javelin…
Racist unrest targets Liverpool’s minority communities
Muhammad Yunus Muhammad Yunus returns to Bangladesh to lead interim government
Boohoo seeks to offload London office amid struggles
Sunita Williams faces extended stay on Space Station