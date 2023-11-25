Website Logo
  • Saturday, November 25, 2023
Trending Now:  

Business

Arora Group buys London’s Heythrop site

Surinder Arora (Photo: Matt Cardy/Getty Images).

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

ARORA GROUP, one of the UK’s largest private operators of hotels, has bought the Heythrop site in London from Zenprop.

The 2.7-acre site, just off Kensington High Street, is currently consented for a 320,000 square foot, 142-apartment senior living scheme, React News reported.

Arora Group, which controls more than 7,000 hotel rooms and assets under management of more than £2 billion, is expected to seek a change of use to the existing consent, with the site having “potential for a number of different schemes”.

Zenprop had bought the site – formerly occupied by Heythrop College – from Jesuits in Britain for around £110 million in 2017.

Arora Group’s chief operating officer Sanjay Arora said the latest deal was “in line with our ambition to acquire an asset with significant development potential in prime central London.”

“We have waited several years for the right opportunity to purchase an asset of this calibre in London, and we are very excited to own such a prestigious building, which can be held for future generations in our family business.

“The site has the potential for a number of different schemes, and we look forward to working closely with the Royal Borough of Kensington & Chelsea.”

The group was founded by tycoon Surinder Arora, who started his business by establishing a bed and breakfast near Heathrow, after having come to the UK from India aged 13.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Buisness
‘Adani in a spot as India to restart coal imports probe’
Business
US Indian hoteliers to develop £1.04bn Dubai resort
Asia
Sri Lanka cuts rates ahead of foreign debt deal
HEADLINE STORY
South Asians warned of hefty inheritance tax
Business
India’s Russia oil policy helped global economy: Jaishankar
HEADLINE STORY
Hunt announces tax cut boost for economy
HEADLINE STORY
Hunt to cut taxes to boost economy and election prospects
UK
NMC Health censured for misleading market
Business
India’s October gold imports surge to 31-month high amid festive demand
Business
India-bound pigeon peas stranded in Mozambique fueling inflation worries
UK
Hunt tightens unemployment benefit access to ‘tackle inactivity’
UK
Bestway Foundation donates £100,000 to charity
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW