Arnold Schwarzenegger urges action on climate, tells critics to 'stop whining'

The Austrian World Summit is part of the Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative

Arnold Schwarzenegger

“Stop whining and get to work,” urging people to push ahead with climate solutions

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 07, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Arnold Schwarzenegger has called on environmentalists to stop complaining about US President Donald Trump’s climate policies and instead take action. Speaking at the Austrian World Summit in Vienna on 3 June, the actor and former California governor said focusing on local efforts could still make a difference.

“I keep hearing, ‘What’s the point of fighting for a clean environment when the US government says climate change is a hoax?’” Schwarzenegger said. “You can’t just sit around and make excuses because one guy in a very nice White House on Pennsylvania Avenue doesn’t agree with you.”

He told critics of the Trump administration, “Stop whining and get to work,” urging people to push ahead with climate solutions regardless of federal setbacks.

His remarks came after US Energy Secretary Chris Wright announced the cancellation of nearly $4 billion in clean energy project grants, a major blow to American emissions reduction efforts.

Schwarzenegger, a Republican who endorsed Democrat Kamala Harris in the last presidential election, said people must focus on practical, visible improvements—such as clean transport and renewable energy—that improve daily life and public health.

The Austrian World Summit is part of the Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative, which promotes global climate cooperation.

