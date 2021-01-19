Arjun Rampal turns baddie for Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad

By Murtuza Iqbal







Yesterday, the makers of Dhaakad had unveiled a new poster featuring Kangana Ranaut and she had announced the release date of the film. Today, they have unveiled the character poster of Arjun Rampal who plays the antagonist in the movie.

Arjun took to Instagram to share the poster with his fans. He posted, “Boom 💥 Evil has a new name- Rudraveer! Super excited to essay an antagonist who is dangerous, deadly and cool at the same time! Here’s my look for @sohamrockstrent’s #Dhaakad🔥 Arriving in cinemas on 1st October 2021! @kanganaranaut @deepakmukut @razylivingtheblues @smaklai @sohelmaklaiproductions @asylumfilmsofficial @divyadutta25 @castingchhabra @menon_rajiv @writish1 @chintan.gandhi.376 @jyotitulsyan13 @mrsheetalsharma @shravan.ravikantpatil @krulz59 @dhaakadmovie.”





Well, we must say that Arjun’s look in the film is quite deadly, and it will be interesting watch Arjun vs Kangana on the big screen.

Directed by Razneesh (Razy) Ghai, Dhaakad also stars Divya Dutta and let’s hope that the makers unveil her character poster soon.

Talking about other films of Arjun Rampal, the actor was recently seen in Zee5’s movie Nail Polish and had received a good response for his performance in it. Apart from Dhaakad, he has movies like The Battle of Bhima Koregaon and Nastik lined-up.







Coming to Dhaakad, while announcing the release date, Kangana had posted yesterday, “She is fearless and Fiery! She is Agent Agni 🔥 India’s first female led action thriller, #Dhaakad, releasing in theatres on 1st October 2021!”

