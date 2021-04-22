Arjun Rampal tests negative for Covid-19, says doctors told him he recovered fast as he had taken first dose of vaccine

By Murtuza Iqbal

On 17th April 2021, Arjun Rampal had posted on Instagram that he has been tested positive for Covid-19. Today, after five days, the actor has tested negative and he has shared that his doctors told him that he has recovered fast as he had taken the first dose of the vaccine.

Arjun posted on Instagram, “My prayers for all those suffering and families for their losses. Feel truly blessed to have two tests both Negative. God has been kind. One of the main reasons I am told by doctors I recovered so fast, was because I had taken my first dose of the vaccine, thus making the viral load very low, with no symptoms. I would urge everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible and continue to take all safety measures. Thank you all for your love and best wishes. Stay positive and don’t become positive. Stay safe be smart. This too shall pass. Love and light❤️#recovered.”

The actor had home quarantined himself and during his quarantine period, Arjun spent time by reading and doing some painting. He had posted about it on social media.

Talking about Arjun’s movies, the actor will be seen in movies like Dhaakad, The Battle of Bhima Koregaon, Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Nastik.