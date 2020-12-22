Arjun Rampal on shooting amid pandemic for ZEE5’s Nail Polish

By: Mohnish Singh







Bollywood star Arjun Rampal made his digital debut with ZEE5’s much-loved web-series The Final Call in 2019. After the success of the thriller series last year, the actor has teamed up with the leading home-grown platform again for yet another exciting project, titled Nail Polish.

Directed by filmmaker Bhargava Krishna, Nail Polish is a ZEE5 Original film that boasts of an engrossing mystery plot. The fast-paced courtroom drama has been shot during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Opening up about shooting the film amid the ongoing pandemic, Arjun Rampal says, “It was extremely challenging – everything from production teams having to be on top of their game, to actors being vulnerable, to ZEE5 taking a huge risk, to co-stars Manav (Kaul) and Anand (Tiwari) getting Covid, to shoot coming to a halt for three weeks, regathering ourselves and braving the situation – we had all the experiences. The best feeling was fighting through all these times and finishing what we had started.”







Nail Polish promises to be a nail-biting courtroom drama. It revolves around the killing of migrant children that involves an influential man, and how a defense lawyer plays a crucial role in unveiling the mystery. It is a uniquely constructed murder trial where the backstory and the court proceedings are seamlessly interwoven into a journey of criminal discovery that leaves the audience guessing till the very end.

In addition to Arjun Rampal, Manav Kaul, and Anand Tiwari, Nail Polish also features Rajit Kapur in an important role. Produced by Pradeep Uppoor, Seema Mohapatra, Jahanara Bhargava of Ten Years Younger Productions, and Dhirajj Vinodd Kapoor, the film is set to premiere on 1st January 2021 on ZEE5.

