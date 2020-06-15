Arjun Kapoor shares a screenshot of his last message to Sushant Singh Rajput

Arjun Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput were not BFFs but shared a cordial relationship with each other. Yesterday, Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide and shocked the whole Bollywood industry.

The 34-year-old actor passed away by hanging himself in his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. This morning, Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram, to share a screenshot of his last message to Sushant.

The actor captioned the post as, “18 months ago… My last msg to him was when he posted about his mom a week after the release of Kedarnath. He was missing her I assume while the movie was being celebrated. I didn’t know him well enough though our paths crossed at yrf, events & screenings every now & then. I can’t say I understood what made him make this choice. I can say I felt the pain he did about losing his bearings & feeling that void of his mother. I hope ur in a better & happier space my friend. I hope u have found ur peace. We will all wonder & try & make sense of what happened today. I just hope & pray that when the circus settles down we as a society in due course realise ur choice wasn’t driven by one singular moment or thing but a culmination of so much that defines a human being not just by the profession u were in. Rest my dear brother Sushant you are now I hope at peace.”

Sushant was very close to his mother and after her demise, he always used to feel sad that his mother is not there to see his achievements.

The actor’s last film will be Dil Bechara, a remake of The Fault In Our Stars. Reportedly, the film will be released directly on an OTT platform and the makers were all set to announce about it soon.