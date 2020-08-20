Arjun Kapoor replaces Aditya Roy Kapur in Mohit Suri’s Do Villain

Arjun Kapoor, who was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s period drama Panipat (2019), has signed a thriller film. The actor has replaced Aditya Roy Kapur in filmmaker Mohit Suri’s next directorial offering Do Villain. Kapoor joins John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria on the cast of the much-awaited thriller.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar of Balaji Motion Pictures and T-Series Films respectively, Do Villain is a sequel to Suri’s successful crime thriller Ek Villain (2014), which featured Siddharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in principal roles. The latest update on the sequel is that it is set to roll towards the end of the year.

A source close to the project informs an entertainment portal, “The Coronavirus pandemic has played spoilsport for a lot of shoots across the world. But now gradually, many film industries across the world are resuming shoots and Bollywood is no exception. The unit of Akshay Kumar-starrer Bellbottom has already begun shooting in the United Kingdom and many more shoots are expected to commence in the coming few weeks. The script of Ek Villain sequel is ready and pre-production is going on in full swing. The team of the film is confident that they will be able to take the film on floors in December. They are finalizing locations in India and abroad.”

On the fresh casting of Arjun Kapoor, the source goes on to add that it is true that the Ishaqzaade (2012) is a part of the film. He will be battling John Abraham in Do Villain, which is something to watch out for. The actor joins the cast after Aditya Roy Kapur opted out of the project citing creative differences.

Apart from Do Villain, Arjun Kapoor will also be seen in an untitled project of T-Series Films, which has Rakul Preet Singh as the female lead. The duo resumed shoot for the cross-border love story this week.