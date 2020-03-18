Arjun Bijlani on prepping for his role in ZEE5 series State Of Siege: 26/11

Known for toplining a number of successful shows on Indian television, Arjun Bijlani is set to take a plunge into the digital world. The popular actor is making his digital debut with an upcoming ZEE5 series, titled State of Siege 26/11.

As the title suggests itself, State of Siege 26/11 revisits a series of terrorist attacks that took place in November 2008, lasting four days across Mumbai. The upcoming series is told from the perspective of NSG commandos who were responsible for bringing down the 10 terrorists during the terror strike.

Arjun Bijlani, who plays one of the NSG commandos, shares how he prepared for his role in the series, “I watched action films like Saving Private Ryan (1998) and a lot of other movies to have a visual of everything while shooting for State of Siege: 26/11. I also leaned down a bit to play this character.”

The actor adds that the real superhero also gave in their inputs to make everything as perfect as possible, “Otherwise, everything was supervised by Lt. Colonel Sundeep Sen. He is an inspiration and was also on set to help us get everything right.”

State of Siege: 26/11 is based on Sandeep Unnithan’s book Black Tornado: The Three Sieges of Mumbai 26/11. The series has been highly awaited by viewers ever since its trailer surprised everyone with its magnanimity and scale.

Featuring an ensemble cast which includes the likes of Arjun Bijlani, Vivek Dahiya, Arjan Bajwa, Mukul Dev, Sid Makkar, Tara Alisha Berry, Roshni Sahota, Suzanne Bernert, Naren Kumar and others, the series has been directed by Matthew Leutwyler.

State Of Siege: 26/11 is scheduled for its grand premiere on ZEE5 on 20th March 2020.