Arjan Bajwa on his projects facing setback because of coronavirus uncertainty

By: Mohnish Singh

The coronavirus pandemic has had devastating effects on every aspect of human life, leaving deep and longstanding scars on our mental health. The pandemic has gravely wounded the world economy, with people losing work within the blink of an eye. Every business has suffered, and showbiz is no different.

Actor Arjan Bajwa, whose filmography includes such notable films as Fashion (2008), Rustom (2016), and Kabir Singh (2019) recently shared that how his acting assignments have been facing setbacks as the bane of the ongoing pandemic.

“Post Kabir Singh, a lot of work was coming my way, but it kind of stalled because of the uncertainty. The projects and dates went for a toss. It was all planned well, but gradually some of the films or web shows were shelved and the others were delayed. At the start of the lockdown last year, luckily, my digital project ZEE5’s State of Siege 26/11 released where I was leading the pack, so I expected that things would move much faster, but there was a six-month lull due to the lockdown. The only silver lining is that I bagged a great digital project for Amazon after that and I am looking forward to it,” he told a publication.

Bajwa, who also works down south, believes that creating a space in Bollywood is more difficult than working in regional cinema. “Hindi films are not limited to one state. Bollywood is a much bigger industry in terms of reach as Hindi films are watched all over the world. So, when the stakes are so high it is going to be tough to make your way and stay here. Having said that, when it is about making it big in showbiz, a lot depends on luck. Destiny plays a huge role in this game,” he concluded.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.