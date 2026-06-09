Ariana Grande turns the page on Ethan Slater romance as she prepares for new album 'Petal'

Highlights

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have reportedly ended their relationship after three years together.

The split comes as Grande launches her Eternal Sunshine tour and prepares to release new album Petal.

Sources say the pair remain on good terms and decided they were better off as friends.

A new chapter begins

Ariana Grande is entering one of the busiest periods of her career following reports that she and Ethan Slater have quietly ended their three-year relationship.

According to reports, the former couple separated several months ago and have remained friends since. Sources close to the pair said the decision was mutual, with both concluding they were better suited as friends than romantic partners.

The timing places the reported split against the backdrop of a significant new phase for Grande, who recently launched her Eternal Sunshine tour and is preparing for the release of her next album, Petal, on 31 July.

From Wicked co-stars to partners

Grande and Slater first met while filming Wicked, with their relationship attracting widespread attention when news of their romance emerged in 2023.

At the time, both were ending previous marriages. Grande later finalised her divorce from Dalton Gomez, while Slater separated from his wife Lilly Jay, with whom he shares a son.

Despite intense public interest surrounding the start of their relationship, the couple largely kept their romance out of the spotlight, making only occasional appearances together during the promotional campaign for Wicked.

Focus shifts to music and touring

Sources have said Grande is feeling positive and focused on the months ahead, with her attention centred on touring and new music. Reports have also suggested that Petal is not inspired by her breakup with Slater.

The singer appeared in high spirits during the opening night of her Eternal Sunshine tour in Oakland, California, where fans noted a playful moment during a performance of Thank U, Next.

As Grande prepares for the release of Petal, the reported end of her relationship with Slater appears less like a headline-grabbing fallout and more like the closing of one chapter before the start of another.