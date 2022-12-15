Are all fats ‘bad’ for your health?

All fats contain equal amounts of calories – which is nine per gram.

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Everyone knows that extra body fat can be unhealthy. However, the body needs dietary fats in order to function effectively and not all fats are bad. In fact, according to health experts, cutting out all fats from your diet may just contribute to obesity, the Mirror informs.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, a professor in the cardiology division Kerry Stewart reportedly said that there has been a big shift in the thinking about what a healthy diet comprises.

Research has reportedly shown that avoiding dietary fat is not too effective in bringing down cholesterol levels.

“People need fat, carbohydrates, and protein—the major macronutrients—for good, balanced health,” Stewart said.

However, the three main types of fats which is trans-fat, saturated fat and unsaturated fat, have different effects on the body.

Here’s some facts on these three fats so that you know what to beware of.

Trans fats

This type of fat is also known as trans fatty acids. To help identify trans fats in your food items, check the food labels for the words ‘partially hydrogenated oils.’

Unfortunately, trans fats are found in a variety of foods enjoyed by many. They can be found in baked goods, such as cakes, biscuits, and crackers. You may also find it in pizza, fried foods, microwave popcorn, and certain types of margarine.

Though trans fats are often added to processed foods for added flavour, texture and to improve shelf life, they are your worse enemy.

They are known to increase the bad cholesterol (LDL) and lower the good cholesterol (HDL), thereby leading to heart disease, heart attack and stroke.

Saturated fats

These fats too are not too healthy either, to consume. They are naturally found in animal foods products and can reportedly increase blood cholesterol. Experts advise to limit the consumption of these fats to less than 10% of your total daily calories. It is also recommended to replace solid fats with liquid ones as these are more likely to be the unsaturated ‘good’ fat.

So, instead of having butter, try to switch it with olive oil instead or if you’re shopping for milk, go for the low-fat, fat-free or skimmed varieties of dairy products over the full-fat kinds.

It is also advised to pick meat with less marbling (flecks of intramuscular fat) and try to get rid of the skin from poultry as well.

Saturated fats are mostly found in meats that are fatty, including poultry with skin, pork, lamb, and beef. It’s also found in whole, ‘one per cent’ or ‘two per cent’ milk, or even dairy products made with this milk, including cheese, butter, and ice cream.

At room temperature saturated fats tend to be solid, rather than liquid. However surprisingly, both coconut and palm oil also contain saturated fats.

Unsaturated fats

These are the ‘good’ fats and they are best for your heart. The two main types of unsaturated fats are polyunsaturated fats and monounsaturated fats.

Both fats supposedly cut down the amount of LDL (bad cholesterol) in the blood, thereby reducing the risk of heart disease.

Polyunsaturated fats also provide two types of fats needed by the brain and other parts of the body but which can only be received through one’s diet. These are omega-3 fatty acids which is particularly found in salmon fish and clarified butter or ghee, and omega-6 fatty acids which is found in nuts, seeds, and corn.

Such fatty acids are supposedly essential fats because though the body requires them, it cannot make them on its own.

Unsaturated fats are abundantly found in fish and particularly in the fatty sort such as salmon, mackerel, trout, and herring. Other sources of these healthy fats can be obtained from nuts, vegetable oils like sunflower and olive, avocados, and nuts.