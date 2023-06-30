Website Logo
  • Friday, June 30, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Archie Panjabi talks about her tense thriller ‘Hijack’

Hijack is streaming on Apple TV+ now, with new episodes dropping weekly.

Archie Panjabi (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

The new Apple TV+ series Hijack stars well-known actress Archie Panjabi in the role of counter-terrorist agent Zarah, who gets a tip that there has been a “serious incident” on board a plane bound for London.

The much-talked-about series also features Idris Elba who plays Sam Nelson, an accomplished corporate negotiator – who tries to use his professional skills to save everyone on board.

The first two episodes of the series debuted June 28 on Apple TV+.

Panjabi, who previously starred on Departure and Snowpiercer, talks about the qualities she relished the most about playing Zarah on Hijack.

“She is quick-witted. She has got a dry sense of humour, but one of the qualities I relished the most about playing her is she can be quite abrasive. She is not afraid to say what she thinks; instead of just calmly saying, ‘Can we have a conversation?’ she’ll just bang on the glass door or she walks (straight) into the room,” said the 51-year-old

The actress reveals she looked at someone she knows for inspiration for playing the character.

“I have always been very intrigued by people’s idiosyncrasies from a very young age, and then copying them, enjoying that whole process of imitating. The more and more I work, as soon as I see something that stands out from somebody on the street or somebody that I know, I just file it inside and hope that it will be useful for my next role,” she said.

Hijack is streaming on Apple TV+ now, with new episodes dropping weekly.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

MUSIC
Charli XCX shares new single ‘Speed Drive’ from ‘Barbie’
Entertainment
‘Having matured conversations about sex, lust is key’: Mrunal Thakur
Hollywood News
Riz Ahmed responds to his possible return to Marvel or Star Wars
FILM
Fans react to SS Rajamouli not being invited to be a member of Academy
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar announces fifth installment of ‘Housefull’ franchise
Entertainment
Live performances and tours to look forward to in the months ahead
Entertainment
My Playlist with AS Kullar
NEWS
‘A proud moment’: Jr NTR on being invited to be a member of…
INTERVIEWS
Ayush Mehra Interview: ‘I never knew I would become an actor’
Entertainment
‘Ishqiya’ was the movie I was waiting for: Vidya Balan
Entertainment
Kareena, Saif dine with Sonam Kapoor in London – see pics
Entertainment
’72 Hoorain’ trailer under due process, says censor board
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW