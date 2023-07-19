Website Logo
  • Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Archie Panjabi says making ‘Hijack’ was fun

The Apple TV+ series also features award-winning actor Idris Elba in the lead role.

Archie Panjabi (Photo by VALERY HACHE / AFP) (Photo credit should read VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Archie Panjabi has been receiving great response for her performance in the recently released Apple TV+ series Hijack, which also features award-winning actor Idris Elba in the lead role.

The series stars Panjabi in the role of a counter-terrorist agent Zarah, who gets a tip that there has been a “serious incident” on board a plane bound for London — a tip that is, at first, written off as a false alarm.

While the on-camera action was really tense for the entire team, Panjabi told a publication that she had a great time filming the series, because the cast and crew, including star Idris Elba and director Jim Field Smith, developed a wonderful sense of camaraderie, even when the cameras were not rolling.

Sharing what drew her to the show, Punjabi had earlier told another publication, “When I read this script, I could not put it down. I just was at the edge of my seat wanting to know what happened to those passengers. I love the team associated with it. You know, it’s Apple, it’s Idris. It’s George and Jim. And I love the character. I thought this would be a really good character for me to sink my teeth into.”

She further added, “It’s just exciting, particularly when you cannot put a script down, you know that it’s going to work. What I love about this is this is only two episodes (premiered at first) and then they’re doing it week by week. So, I know I’m going to have all my friends phone me up all around the world all hours asking me what’s going on. And I can’t say anything. That’s a nice feeling, you know, that your friends are invested in a TV show, and I think a lot of them will enjoy this.”

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

Eastern Eye

