  • Saturday, April 27, 2024
Trending Now:  

Sports

Archery World Cup: India wins three gold medals in compound team events

India anticipates further success in the recurve section, with medal rounds scheduled for Sunday.

India completes a clean sweep of team events at the ongoing World Cup Stage 1 in Shanghai. (Photo: X/@Media_SAI)

By: Vivek Mishra

In a display of dominance in non-Olympic compound archery, India secured three gold medals to complete a clean sweep of team events at the ongoing World Cup Stage 1 in Shanghai on Saturday.

Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami, and Parneet Kaur of India outscored Italy 236-225 in the women’s compound team event, claiming gold with just four points lost.

Abhishek Verma, Priyansh, and Prathamesh Fuge secured gold for India in the men’s team event, defeating Netherlands’ Mike Schloesser, Sil Pater, and Stef Willems 238-231, dropping only two points.

In the mixed team event, Jyothi and Abhishek secured another gold, narrowly defeating their Estonian rivals Lisell Jaatma and Robin Jaatma with a score of 158-157.

Jyothi, already an Asian Games champion, won double gold and continues her quest for an individual gold. Priyansh is also aiming for an individual medal in the compound segment.

India anticipates further success in the recurve section, with medal rounds scheduled for Sunday. The Indian men’s team is set to face Olympic champions South Korea in the gold medal match.

Deepika Kumari remains in contention for an individual medal, scheduled to compete against a South Korean rival in the women’s recurve section semifinal.

In the women’s compound team event, India, as the top seed, defeated Italy, the sixth seed, dropping just four points out of 24 arrows.

The men’s team, seeded fourth, displayed near-perfection, scoring a flawless round of 60 and dropping only two points in the following ends.

In the compound mixed team event, Jyothi and Abhishek took an early lead, maintaining composure despite a late resurgence from their Estonian opponents, securing India’s third gold.

(PTI)

Related Stories

IPL
Bairstow blasts Punjab to record chase against Kolkata
IPL
Bottom-placed Bengaluru end losing streak with win over Hyderabad
IPL
Rishabh Pant powers Delhi to four-run win over Gujarat
IPL
Stoinis century takes Lucknow to six-wicket win over Chennai
IPL
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sandeep Sharma power Rajasthan to big win over Mumbai
IPL
Andre Russell shines as Kolkata beat Bengaluru by one run
Sports
India’s Gukesh becomes youngest-ever challenger for world title in chess
Sports
Travis Head’s 32-ball 89 takes Hyderabad to 67-run win over Delhi
Sports
FA chief Yasir Mirza says football needs more south Asian representation
Sports
Rahul shines as Lucknow beat Chennai
Sports
England’s oldest Test cricketer, Raman Subba Row, dies aged 92
Sports
Yorkshire, Leicestershire, and Kent disappointed over ECB snub

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW