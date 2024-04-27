Archery World Cup: India wins three gold medals in compound team events

India anticipates further success in the recurve section, with medal rounds scheduled for Sunday.

India completes a clean sweep of team events at the ongoing World Cup Stage 1 in Shanghai. (Photo: X/@Media_SAI)

By: Vivek Mishra

In a display of dominance in non-Olympic compound archery, India secured three gold medals to complete a clean sweep of team events at the ongoing World Cup Stage 1 in Shanghai on Saturday.

Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami, and Parneet Kaur of India outscored Italy 236-225 in the women’s compound team event, claiming gold with just four points lost.

Abhishek Verma, Priyansh, and Prathamesh Fuge secured gold for India in the men’s team event, defeating Netherlands’ Mike Schloesser, Sil Pater, and Stef Willems 238-231, dropping only two points.

In the mixed team event, Jyothi and Abhishek secured another gold, narrowly defeating their Estonian rivals Lisell Jaatma and Robin Jaatma with a score of 158-157.

Jyothi, already an Asian Games champion, won double gold and continues her quest for an individual gold. Priyansh is also aiming for an individual medal in the compound segment.

India anticipates further success in the recurve section, with medal rounds scheduled for Sunday. The Indian men’s team is set to face Olympic champions South Korea in the gold medal match.

Deepika Kumari remains in contention for an individual medal, scheduled to compete against a South Korean rival in the women’s recurve section semifinal.

In the women’s compound team event, India, as the top seed, defeated Italy, the sixth seed, dropping just four points out of 24 arrows.

The men’s team, seeded fourth, displayed near-perfection, scoring a flawless round of 60 and dropping only two points in the following ends.

In the compound mixed team event, Jyothi and Abhishek took an early lead, maintaining composure despite a late resurgence from their Estonian opponents, securing India’s third gold.

(PTI)