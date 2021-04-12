Trending Now

Archer will not be rushed back from injury: Rajasthan’s Sangakkara


FILE PHOTO: Jofra Archer of England celebrates the wicket of Mitchell Marsh of Australia during the 2nd Royal London One Day International Series match between England and Australia at Emirates Old Trafford on September 13, 2020 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images for ECB)
FILE PHOTO: Jofra Archer of England celebrates the wicket of Mitchell Marsh of Australia during the 2nd Royal London One Day International Series match between England and Australia at Emirates Old Trafford on September 13, 2020 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images for ECB)

RAJASTHAN ROYALS will not rush Jofra Archer back from injury but hope the England fast bowler will play some part in their Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign this season, team director Kumar Sangakkara said.

Archer underwent surgery to remove a glass fragment from a tendon on his right hand last week after an attempt to clean his fish tank went wrong.

The 25-year-old sustained the injury at his home in January and the operation was carried out while he was undergoing treatment for a long-term elbow injury.

“Not having him at the start is a big blow for us because a lot of our planning is centred around his availability,” Sangakkara said ahead of their season opener against Punjab Kings later on Monday (12).

“We are certainly hoping that he will be available for some part of the IPL but we have contingency plans in place now and no risks will be taken.

“It’s very important that Jofra gets fit, not just for the IPL, but importantly for his international career.

“His value to world cricket and to England cricket is part of our decision and we will be guided by the experts in English cricket who look after Jofra.”

Rajasthan first bought Archer for Rs 72 million ($959,475) in 2018 and have retained the Barbados-born quick each season. He was the tournament’s most valuable player last season with 20 wickets.











Most Popular

Pakistan's Hazara women strike back with martial arts

Johnson tells public 'to behave responsibly' as England reopens

Akshay Kumar is back from the hospital; Twinkle Khanna posts 'good to have him back around'

Deepika Padukone to join the next schedule of Pathan next week

NHS Observatory urges Muslim community to use new rapid testing kits during Ramadan



>

Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×