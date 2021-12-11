Website Logo
  • Saturday, December 11, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 469,724
Total Cases 34,606,541
Today's Fatalities 477
Today's Cases 9,765
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 469,724
Total Cases 34,606,541
Today's Fatalities 477
Today's Cases 9,765

Business

ArcelorMittal invests £22m in LanzaTech to reduce emissions

ArcelorMittal’s steel plant in Ghent, Belgium. (Photo by JOHN THYS/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

MULTINATIONAL steelmaker ArcelorMittal has announced an investment of $30 million (£22.6m) in carbon recycling company LanzaTech.

With the investment made through the XCarb innovation fund, ArcelorMittal aims to reduce the emissions of CO2 equivalent at its Ghent plant in Belgium, using LanzaTech’s gas fermentation technology.

The Luxembourg-based company, which has a presence in 60 countries with primary steelmaking facilities in 17 nations, had first announced its plans to utilise LanzaTech’s carbon capture and reuse technology in 2015.

The Carbalyst plant – ArcelorMittal’s flagship carbon capture and re-use technology project – is currently under construction, with commissioning expected by the end of 2022, the company said in a statement.

Also known as the Steelanol project, its funding has been secured from various sources, including the European Union’s Horizon 2020 programme, the European Investment Bank and the Belgian and Flemish governments.

With LanzaTech’s technology, which captures carbon-rich waste gases from the steelmaking process and converts them into sustainable fuels and chemicals, the plant is expected to reduce CO2e emissions at the Ghent facility by 125,000 tons a year.

It will also produce 80 million litres of bio-ethanol annually, which can be blended with traditional gasoline and used as a low-carbon alternative fuel for the transport sector, the statement said.

LanzaTech is also developing technology to convert captured emissions into other chemical building blocks to make materials, such as textiles and rubber.

ArcelorMittal’s chief technology officer Pinakin Chaubal said his company understands the role LanzaTech can play in helping it decarbonise and produce “valuable products” from carbon-bearing gases.

“Extending our relationship through this investment was therefore a natural next step,” he said.

Its previous investments made through the XCarb innovation fund included $10m (£7.5m) in renewable energy technology company Heliogen, $25m (£18.8m) in Form Energy which is developing a low-cost iron-air battery storage technology and a commitment of $100m (£75m) over five years in Breakthrough Energy’s Catalyst programme.

In 2020, ArcelorMittal reported revenues of $53.3 billion (£40b) and crude steel production of 71.5 million tons, while iron ore production reached 58m tons.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
Tata firm partners with Lockheed to make F-21 aircraft wings
NEWS
Sadiq Khan: BAME is a term of strength
UK
DinoRemit service provides cost-effective money transfers
UK
OneWeb plans to shift manufacturing from US to UK
INDIA
Demand still strong for India-made AstraZeneca vaccine: Gavi
FILM
Aladdin star says diversity is taken more seriously in the theatre industry
UK
GFG making ‘great progress’ after Greensill fall: Sanjeev Gupta
INDIA
India allows banks to infuse capital in overseas branches without prior approval
US
Indian American CEO sacks 900 staff over Zoom call; apologises later
UK
BT aims to make its workforce more diverse
US
Time extended to surrender Vedanta’s American depositary shares
INDIA
Indian real estate demand leaning towards branded developers: Lodha
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
“I never imagined someone could tell a love story in…
Vijay Varma wraps up filming his next untitled streaming show
Dhanush expresses excitement to be working with Hollywood’s Russo Brothers…
Saif Ali Khan on Vikram Vedha: The story is deeply…
Saira Babu remembers Dilip Kumar on his 99th birthday
ArcelorMittal invests £22m in LanzaTech to reduce emissions
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE