AR Rahman set to perform in Malaysia

Rahman recently attended the Cannes Film Festival, where he launched the first look and teaser of his latest venture, Headhunting to Beatboxing.

AR Rahman (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Music maestro AR Rahman is set to enthrall the audience of Malaysia with his concert.

He will perform at the iconic National Stadium Bukit Jalil on July 27, 2024, read a statement from BookMyShow.

The concert is being organised by Star Planet, Malaysia’s premier entertainment company.

Meanwhile, Rahman recently attended the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, where he launched the first look and teaser of his latest venture, a feature documentary titled Headhunting to Beatboxing.

Headhunting to Beatboxing, directed by Rohit Gupta and produced by AR Rahman, delves into the intriguing journey of rhythm and sound, charting music’s growth throughout countries, tribes, and generations.

While talking about the feature documentary, Rahman said, “Music has this transformative power to change society and to connect and bring relevance to existence. Headhunting to Beatboxing is a celebration of this universal rhythm that unites humanity in its diverse expressions. We look forward to the start of its film festival journey and what better than Cannes which celebrates cinema to make the first announcement on the film” said AR Rahman, expressing his enthusiasm.

From the ancient traditions of headhunting tribes to the musical renaissance in the state, the documentary promises to take audiences on an immersive and enlightening musical anthropological odyssey.

The film marks Rahman’s second major foray into the realm of filmmaking as a producer, with his earlier production being 99 Songs.