AR Rahman makes playful acting debut in 'Moonwalk', reunites with Prabhudeva

Highlights

AR Rahman to appear as a fictional “angry young film director” in Moonwalk





Composer reunites with Prabhudeva, recalling their iconic 90s collaborations



Rahman also composed the film’s music, blending acting and scoring



Reuniting with Prabhudeva

After more than three decades as a celebrated composer, AR Rahman is stepping in front of the camera for the first time in a significant acting role. The composer will share the screen with Prabhudeva in the upcoming musical comedy Moonwalk.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Rahman reflected on their reunion, calling Prabhudeva “a genius” whose choreography has always electrified his music. Their past collaborations, including hits like Mukkala Mukkabla and Urvasi Urvasi, defined much of the 1990s Tamil cinema soundtrack landscape.

“Working with Prabhudeva was amazing. It is a tribute to all the people who have loved both of us together,” Rahman said.

A playful and experimental role

In Moonwalk, Rahman portrays a fictionalised version of himself — an “angry young film director” — adding a meta-fictional layer to the musical comedy. What began as a brief appearance in the song Mayile evolved into a longer role after director Manoj Nirmala Sreedharan noticed Rahman’s natural presence on set.

“Although I have been on camera since 1997, this is perhaps my first time playing a character. It felt quite natural, as I drew on my own experiences working on creative projects,” Rahman said.

- YouTube YouTube/ A. R. Rahman

Music and acting intertwined

Rahman emphasised that his collaboration with Prabhudeva was a key motivator for taking on the acting role. He explained that Prabhudeva has a unique way of interpreting music, which makes the on-screen energy feel alive and authentic.

“I’m used to that character,” Rahman joked, “I can be a control freak sometimes.” Known for managing multiple complex projects simultaneously, he describes the role as another extension of his creative polymath approach.

Upcoming releases

Alongside Moonwalk, Rahman has also composed the score for the upcoming silent film Gandhi Talks, starring Vijay Sethupathi, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Siddarth Jadhav, set to release on 30 January 2026. Moonwalk, which also features Yogi Babu and Redin Kingsley, is expected in May 2026.