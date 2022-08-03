Website Logo
  • Wednesday, August 03, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Aquaman star Jason Momoa in no mood to let his love for motorcycles die after accident and celebrates his birthday with funny bike posts

On the work front, Jason Momoa will next be seen in hotly anticipated films Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Fast X.

Jason Momoa

By: Mohnish Singh

As we all know that the famous Hollywood star Jason Momoa recently met with an accident where he survived a head-on collision with a motorcyclist in Los Angeles. He was driving on Ola Topanga Canyon Road near the Calabasas area. The incident happened before 11 am on July 25 when a biker was in the opposite lane. The bike crossed the centre line of the road and smashed head-on into Momoa’s 1970 Oldsmobile, the same vehicle which was used in his 2021 Nexflix film, Sweet Girl.

Momoa is a big motorcycle enthusiast. So it should not come as a surprise that days after a head-on collision with a motorcyclist, there is no stopping this recent birthday boy from showing love for a very personal hobby.

One of the photos shared on Jason Momoa’s Stories came from the Instagram profile of friend Max Schaaf. That picture was from a post on Schaaf’s IG, which as you’ll see below also had a huge, heartfelt birthday greeting:

“Happy bday to my big little brother. @prideofgypsies. Like a bullet from a gun….. hot and dangerous! Haha. Thank you for being you. Big heart, big love, full steam ahead. Thank you for all the laughs and kindness. Happy 43 “We herd sheep, we drive cattle, we lead people. Lead me, follow me, or get out of my way.”

If you are concerned about Momoa’s safety and well-being after his recent incident, relax. Take a closer look at the photo that shows the bike is completely still and everyone involved is safe and sound.

On the work front, Jason Momoa will next be seen in hotly anticipated films Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Fast X. Both films are slated to debut at the Film program 2023 on March 17 and May 19 of this year.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Unlike Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon will not depict sexual violence; writer says,…
Entertainment
Producer Janet Yang becomes first Asian to be elected as Film Academy president
Entertainment
Warner bros. shelves ‘Batgirl’, will not release in theatres or HBO Max
Entertainment
‘It’s one of the best feelings’: Akshay Kumar on being highest taxpayer
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra breaks down after meeting and hearing stories of Ukrainian refugees in Poland; receives…
Entertainment
Kevin Hart named the ‘worst’ Dwayne Johnson film and he’s right
Entertainment
Dev Patel attempts to break up a knife fight before witnessing stabbing in…
Entertainment
Heartstopper star Yasmin Finney wants to become ‘the first trans Bond girl ever’…
Entertainment
Amber Heard claimed $50 million losses due to Johnny Depp remarks: Report
Entertainment
Henry Cavill in talks to make his MCU debut; here’s what we know…
Entertainment
Here’s what MCU star Tessa Thompson thinks about exploring a romantic relationship between…
Entertainment
In touch with Mr Balboa – just so all the fans can relax:…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Aquaman star Jason Momoa in no mood to let his…
This common sandwich ingredient can increase your risk of bowel…
Unlike Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon will not…
Bullying and harassment destroyed our careers, academics at UCL allege
UK parliament drops TikTok account over China concerns
Man with ‘Monkeypox symptoms’ photographed on packed train in Spain