Millions of Apple and Samsung users could receive payouts in £480m Qualcomm lawsuit

Eastern Eye Property Developer of the Year: Tony Matharu, founder & chairman, Integrity International Group

Tony Matharu started his hospitality business by converting office space into hotels with his brothers in the 1980s. His early capital came from his mother. Over time he has delivered over 2,500 hotel rooms and created about 1,750 jobs in London. Matharu’s Integrity International Group also runs Blue Orchid Hospitality. Recent moves by his group include acquiring Atlas House, a Grade II-listed building near the Bank of England, and The Crescent buildings in Tower Hill. Atlas House is being converted into a hotel with about 104 rooms, plus restaurant, bar, and health club facilities. His group also plans to redevelop the Grade I-listed 55 Broadway in St James’s Park into a 526-room hotel. He is also involved in community projects, and leads the Integrity International Trust, which supports vulnerable groups and works on projects in health, welfare and skills training. He serves on several business and civic boards, including the London Chamber of Commerce and the Asian Business Association.

Eastern Eye Bank of the Year: OakNorth Bank

OakNorth Bank has focused on addressing the funding gap faced by small and mid-sized businesses, applying lending strategies usually reserved for larger companies to firms with annual revenues between £1 million and £100m. These businesses, often underserved by traditional banks, have been able to expand and scale with OakNorth’s support.

Since launching in 2015, the bank has lent more than $16 billion to growing companies, which has directly contributed to the creation of around 56,000 new jobs and over 34,000 homes in the UK and US, many of them in the affordable and social housing sector.

In 2024, the bank provided £2.1bn in new lending, continuing to take a data-driven approach and offering firms quick, clear decisions on funding. The bank reported a pre-tax profit of £214.8m last year, growing its lending books to £12.5bn. As commercial real estate sector faces significant challenges, OakNorth has continued to identify and support opportunities across a range of sectors and regions.

Asian Media Group (AMG) Executive Editor Shailesh Solanki, Giorgio Antonio Aceto, Priya Chauhan, Adam Hunt, councillor Rohitkumar Dasgupta and AMG Group Managing Editor Kalpesh Solanki.

Eastern Eye Advisor of the Year: Prideview Group

With over 35 years of experience in the industry, Prideview Group is a commercial property advisory firm based in Stanmore, London. It offers services including lettings, management, finance, and insurance. In 2024, Prideview completed 76 transactions in London, including significant deals such as the Great Portland Street Portfolio and the Stonegate Pub Portfolio, with a total value of approximately £250 million.

The firm has expanded its services to cover all aspects of commercial property, helping investors navigate a complex market by providing strategic guidance based on data and market insight. Prideview’s family office, Eastway Estates, has grown its investment portfolio to around £50m, with a focus on value-add development and asset management opportunities.

Despite challenges, Prideview is also exploring new partnerships and potential expansion, while remaining focused on its core London market and client relationships.

Eastern Eye Commercial Lender of the Year: State Bank of India UK

As a subsidiary of the global Fortune 500 bank, SBI UK offers commercial lending solutions tailored to meet the needs of businesses, investors, and developers across the country. This year it introduced lower buy-to-let mortgage rates and simplified fee structures for larger loans by limited companies to improve accessibility. The bank typically offers loans with up to 70 per cent loan-to-value and terms up to five years. Its lending decisions consider business cash flows alongside property security, aiming to provide flexible support for sustainable growth.

Its products include commercial mortgages, secured business loans, development finance, and overdraft facilities. The bank supports projects such as new properties, refinancing, build-to-rent developments, warehouses, offices, and specialised sectors like hospitality, student accommodation, and care homes. Now, it focuses on green lending initiatives aimed at reducing carbon footprints in the housing sector.

SBI UK operates eleven branches across England, including London, Birmingham, Leicester, Coventry, Wolverhampton, and Manchester. As the largest Indian bank. its parent firm has diverse funding sources.

Eastern Eye Rising Star Award: Sachinkumar Gupta, Director of Property Hub Limited

Sachinkumar Gupta has built a presence in the UK property market since founding the company, Property Hub, in 2008. Starting from a travel business in 2004, he expanded into property services, including lettings, sales, management and auctions under Property Hub. The company also runs 99Home, an online hybrid estate agency launched in 2016, which ranks among the UK’s leading digital property platforms.

Property Hub serves North West London and offers services for both residential and commercial properties. It has introduced franchise opportunities nationwide, empowering individuals to become estate agents. The company holds memberships in leading industry bodies such as the National Association of Estate Agents, ARLA, and The Property Ombudsman.

Gupta has accumulated industry qualifications including Level 3 and Level 6 awards in residential property practice. He is also known for supporting local community initiatives and charity work. He has been shortlisted for several business awards, including Asian Achiever Entrepreneur of the Year 2024 and Business Person of the Year 2025.

Eastern Eye Interior Designer of the Year: Oraanj Interior Design

Oraanj combines modern technology, such as 3D renderings, with careful attention to detail throughout the design and execution processes. Founded by Rachana Gupta in 2004, the London-based firm specialises in residential, commercial, hospitality, and corporate interior design. The firm offers services including space planning, furniture and fabric selection, lighting design, floor plans, and construction detailing.

The company incorporates automated lighting, app-controlled systems, and ergonomic tools to enhance comfort and efficiency in office environments in its projects.

According to Gupta, Oraanj aims to balance aesthetics with practical use, ensuring that interiors support well-being and comfort. Projects range from home renovations to office fit-outs and specialised hospitality environments. She leads the team with over 20 years of industry experience. She emphasises the importance of understanding client needs to deliver personalised and consistent solutions. Oraanj has adapted to changing design trends by integrating sustainable practices and technology to improve project outcomes. The company has offices in Harrow and central London.

Eastern Eye Property Entrepreneur of the Year: Manni Chopra of the Chopra Property Group

Eastern Eye Entrepreneur of the Year winner Manni Chopra with Shailesh Solanki, councillor Saqib Butt and Kalpesh Solanki

Manni Chopra is a property entrepreneur and co-founder of Chopra Property Group, a firm with over 24 years of combined experience in property refurbishment, conversions, and development across London and the South East. The group has acquired and developed more than 30 projects, including residential conversions, commercial developments, and new builds, with a portfolio worth over £20 million as of 2025.

Manni holds a first-class BSc degree and spent over a decade as an IT consultant before transitioning full-time to property development. She focuses on transforming undervalued or unmortgageable properties into multiple occupation homes suited for professionals. Alongside her husband, Romey, she manages investor relations, deal sourcing, marketing, and business strategy.

In addition to property development, Manni is a best-selling author of Cash Rich, Time Rich and Property Experts’ Money-Making Secrets. She also hosts TITANS, a property education and networking event aimed at empowering investors and developers.

Chopra Property Group also supports charitable causes and is committed to sustainable property development.

Eastern Eye Award for Disruptor of the Year: Paresh Raja of Market Financial Solutions

Market Financial Solutions provides flexible lending options when traditional lenders tighten criteria, especially in the buy-to-let (BTL) and bridging loan sectors. It offers tailored products designed to meet the diverse needs of property investors and developers, including those underserved by mainstream banks.

The company’s flagship product, Bridge Fusion, combines bridging loan features with bespoke BTL mortgage elements. It offers options such as deferred interest and conversion plans, with the ability to roll up interest for up to nine months. This flexibility helps investors increase leverage and manage cash flow effectively, accommodating longer project timelines and permitted development plans even when properties are not occupant ready.

Shailesh Solanki, Karen Rodrigues, chief sales officer, Pawan Gupta ACA, senior financial analyst, Market financial Solutions and Kalpesh Solanki

Founded by Paresh Raja nearly 20 years ago, Market Financial Solutions has built a strong presence with a loan book reaching £2.4 billion as of early 2025, targeting a growth to £3.5bn by year-end. The firm recently launched Fusion Premier for larger portfolios, offering loans up to £65 million with terms up to 24 months plus an extension. It has also cut bridging loan rates to support investor demand amid anticipated monetary easing.

Eastern Eye Technology Company of the Year: Valos

Valos is a property technology company that has transformed the property valuation process through AI-driven automation, significantly reducing the time needed to produce reports from days to minutes. Founded by professional valuers, Valos blends automation with valuer expertise to eliminate repetitive, manual tasks while maintaining the role of the valuer in decision-making.

The platform automates data gathering, report writing, and templating using proprietary AI and natural language processing technologies. It integrates trusted data sources and generates comprehensive, branded valuation reports with automated audit trails for compliance. Valos offers cloud-based collaboration, allowing valuation firms to increase productivity by up to 40 per cent, achieve faster turnaround times, and reduce costs.

Valos's technology supports various property types and valuation purposes, streamlining workflows, minimising risk, and enabling professionals to focus on higher-value activities, modernising the UK property valuation industry. It recently announced that Glenny LLP will adopt its automated valuation platform to enhance property valuation efficiency.

Eastern Eye Specialist Lender Award: Aldermore Bank

Aldermore Bank provides specialist lending solutions targeted at underserved groups such as the self-employed, SMEs, and landlords. The bank has maintained its focus on tailoring mortgage products to accommodate complex income profiles and non-standard borrowers. It supports buy-to-let and commercial mortgage markets with personalised lending decisions and strategic broker partnerships.

Nicola Goldie, head of Strategic Partnerships and Growth since 2023, plays a key role in expanding Aldermore’s broker network and strengthening market presence. The lender continuously invests in technology to streamline broker interactions and improve service delivery, enhancing accessibility for both brokers and clients.

With over a decade offering specialist mortgages, savings, and business finance, Aldermore supports business growth across the UK. Aldermore Group delivered a statutory profit before tax of £193.5 million in the financial year to June 30, 2025, despite a £60.6m charge related to historical Motor Finance commissions. Strong growth in lending and deposits supported the group’s performance.