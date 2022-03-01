Website Logo
  Tuesday, March 01, 2022
Entertainment

Anushka Sharma’s Clean Slate Filmz to launch female-oriented content platform in 2023

Anushka Sharma (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Entrepreneur Karnesh Ssharma on Tuesday announced the launch of Clean OTT, billed as “the world’s only female-oriented original content streaming platform”.

Ssharma and his actress sister Anushka Sharma laid the foundation of Clean Slate Filmz in 2013. The duo has backed a series of critically acclaimed films such as NH10, Pari – both starring Anushka Sharma, Netflix’s Bulbbul and Amazon Prime Video series Paatal Lok.

The content on the upcoming platform, to be launched next year, will comprise international and regional projects across formats such as films, web series, and docuseries.

According to a press release, Ssharma’s mission with Clean OTT is twofold – to curate meaningful, intricate storylines led by female protagonists, shifting away from the ‘male gaze’ criteria which often dominates casting and screenplay, and to create a sustainable platform for female professionals to further their career in the entertainment industry, removing age barriers.

For centuries patriarchy has governed storytelling, and as a man, Ssharma said he has always felt men play an equal part in shifting the power, narrative, and conversation.

“When the voices of women are heard it teaches us new perspectives which, as an audience and filmmaker, are just as compelling and interesting. It’s stereotypical when I hear people say women’s stories are just about oppression or fall into the romantic comedy genre. Female first content is in fact extremely exciting and eclectic,” the founder of Clean OTT said in a statement.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

According to Ssharma, women make up 50 per cent of viewership in India and yet most of the content is male-focused or represents women in a secondary fashion.  “We are confident the Clean OTT narratives will appeal to everyone as we provide a platform free of prejudice. This will give women a voice that can be enjoyed by any demographic around the world and for those who are part of our productions, a path for career progression,” he added

Clean OTT will be home to originally curated and produced works by the parent production banner and pre-selected projects that meet the platform’s messaging framework by other producers from India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal.

The library will showcase the credentials of an experienced team of directors, scriptwriters, actors, and producers associated with Clean Slate Filmz, as well as giving rise to emerging talent, the release further stated.

The streaming platform will be driven by an annual subscription SVOD (subscription video-on-demand) model that will initially launch in the first quarter of 2023 in India before expanding to markets such as the UK, USA, Canada, and the UAE.

The subscription price is yet to be announced.

Eastern Eye

