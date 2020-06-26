Anushka Sharma: We are really proud that Bulbbul is being loved by audiences

Anushka Sharma has proved her mettle as an actress, and now, she is making a mark as a producer as well. Her movies NH10, Phillauri and Pari did quite well at the box office, and now, she is taking over the digital world.

After backing a successful web series like Paatal Lok, Anushka Sharma is currently riding high with the success of her recently released Netflix film Bulbbul. The supernatural-thriller is getting amazing reviews and even audiences have loved it.

Recently, while talking to the news agency, IANS, Anushka stated, “We are really proud that Bulbbul is being loved by audiences because Karnesh and I really put our necks on the line to make projects that we hope will be clutter-breaking. The fact that people have called each and every attempt of ours as daring and adventurous is validation enough for us because Clean Slate Filmz has really tried to give something new to people with each attempt.”

Talking about why she opted to back a film like Bulbbul, the actress said, “We always wanted to show strong, independent women to audiences through cinema and Bulbbul is our new offering in this regard. The portrayal of women in our cinema has always been skewed and lopsided. I felt that as an actress and I decided that I will correct this as much as I can through my productions.”



While Anushka is doing quite well as a producer, her fans have been eagerly waiting to know which will be her next film as an actress. She was last seen on the big screen in 2018 release Zero. There were reports that she will be seen in a biopic on cricketer Jhulan Goswami, however, the film has not been officially announced.