Anushka Sharma brings a touch of tradition to travel style with tulsi mala appearance

A quiet style moment at the airport

Anushka Sharma was recently photographed at Mumbai airport with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, and it was a small detail that caught the most attention. Dressed in a simple, comfortable outfit, the actor accessorised with a tulsi mala, a traditional necklace made from holy basil beads, lending her look a calm, grounded feel.

Her straight hair, minimal styling and glasses added to the understated aesthetic, reinforcing her preference for relaxed yet elegant dressing during travel.

The cultural meaning behind the tulsi mala

The tulsi mala holds deep cultural and spiritual significance in Indian traditions. Often worn as a symbol of devotion, it is associated with peace, protection and a connection to faith.

By choosing the necklace, Sharma subtly brought a spiritual element into an otherwise casual public appearance, highlighting how traditional symbols continue to appear in everyday modern life.

Fans react to the couple’s appearance

Public sightings of Sharma and Kohli routinely generate excitement, and this outing was no different. Admirers noted their easy chemistry and unpretentious presence, with many praising the couple for maintaining a grounded image despite their high-profile status.

Their airport appearance, marked by simplicity rather than spectacle, resonated with fans who see them as one of India’s most relatable celebrity pairs.

More than just airport fashion

While celebrity travel style often leans towards statement dressing, Sharma’s look stood out for its restraint. The tulsi mala, though modest, became a talking point — not merely as an accessory but as a reflection of personal values and cultural continuity.

The moment served as a reminder that sometimes the most striking style statements are the quietest ones, rooted in meaning rather than trend.