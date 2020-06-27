Anushka Sharma on promoting pure and raw talent through Clean Slate Films

As the never-ending debate on nepotism grabs the headlines once again in Bollywood, actor-turned-producer Anushka Sharma has clarified that her production house, Clean Slate Films, will always provide a platform to genuinely talented people.

The actress says, “When I became a producer at 25, I was clear that I will back genuinely talented people who give their everything to make a mark with their pure, raw talent and who are looking for a foot into the business of films.”

Sharma, who began her acting career with Yash Raj Films’ Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008) alongside superstar Shah Rukh Khan, turned to production with the critically and commercially successful films NH 10 (2015). Over the years, she has produced content-driven projects for movies and OTT platforms. Her web-shows Pataal Lok (2020) and Bulbbul (2020) have received overwhelming response from viewers.

Her brother, Karnesh Sharma, who is also a co-founder of the production house, echoes similar thoughts, “When we started Clean Slate Films, we consciously wanted to work with a lot of fresh talent and we have continuously done so with actors, directors, and technicians.”

“The energy and fresh ideas that new talent bring to the project is invigorating and we intend to keep doing the same. We are also very passionate about chasing stories that are off the beaten track and keep searching for such ideas that push the envelope,” he adds.

Anushka Sharma was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s ambitious film Zero (2018). It failed to live up to the high expectations of the audience. The actress has not been seen in any film ever since. If reports are to be believed, she has given her nod to star in noted cricketer Jhulan Goswami’s biopic. An official announcement is awaited though.