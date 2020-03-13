Anushka Sharma on 5 years of NH10: I was 25, I had no knowledge of producing films

Anushka Sharma starrer NH10 is surely one of the best films of the actress. She just didn’t star in the film but also produced it. It was her first production venture.

NH10 completes five years of the release today and Anushka posted on Instagram, “The decision to produce NH10 was very instinctive for me. It appealed to my core of doing something different and entertaining audiences with disruptive content. I was 25, I had no knowledge of producing films and I didn’t know what I was getting into but I knew that I had to do it. My brother @kans26 and I have built CSF brick by brick and we have together dreamt of contributing to the changing content landscape of our country. We have miles to go and lots to achieve but we are proud of the disruptive content we have managed to create so far. We tried to make the stereotyped non-mainstream cinema, mainstream and I feel validated today. I’m proud of what Clean Slate Films has achieved so far and it all started with this one … #5YearsOfNH10 @officialcsfilms.”

NH10 was a thriller directed by Navdeep Singh and Anushka’s performance in the film was appreciated a lot.

Currently, Anushka has no films that are officially announced. But reportedly, the actress will be seen in the biopic on cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The actress was last seen on the big screen in 2018 release Zero.