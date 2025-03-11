AS ITV News’ deputy political editor and co-presenter of its flagship political programme Peston, Anushka Asthana has emerged as one of Britain's most incisive political commentators.

Her rise from a Manchester childhood to the epicentre of Westminster speaks to a remarkable trajectory in political journalism, spanning both print and television over nearly two decades.

The release of her book Taken As Red in 2024 showcases her unique ability to decode Britain's complex political landscape. The work masterfully chronicles the Conservative Party's decline after 14 years in power, while analysing Labour leader Keir Starmer's strategic pivot away from Corbynite policies.

“Asthana has written a balanced, thoughtful narrative that reflects opinions both within and between the parties. A must-read for anyone looking to understand how we got here,” noted one reviewer.

Beyond politics, Asthana explores health issues, particularly bipolar disorder. This subject is close to her heart as her brother suffered from it and died at the age of 37. She spoke about the lack of provision and early treatment for those with the condition, saying: “Had he been diagnosed far earlier – would things have been different for him?”

The disease often emerges in the late teens, but by the time it is diagnosed – an average of 9.5 years, according to Bipolar UK – patients may have reached their early thirties. This delay takes a heavy toll, leaving their personal lives in disarray.

This combination of political acumen and personal advocacy has made Asthana a uniquely powerful voice in British media. During the 2024 election coverage, she became the go-to analyst for voter behaviour and campaign dynamics, with broadcasters and digital platforms seeking her insights into both Conservative and Labour strategies.

Asthana was previously editor-at-large at the Guardian, launching and presenting its award-winning daily podcast, Today in Focus, and before that Guardian political editor. She has also worked at the Times as a columnist and chief political correspondent, Sky News as senior political correspondent and the Observer, covering politics, health, education and policy. She also worked at the Washington Post after winning the Laurence Stern Fellowship.

Earlier this year, she was appointed to the board of the press freedom body Society of Editors.

The daughter of two doctors – Jagdish and Aruna Asthana, who settled in Britain after arriving from New Delhi, India in 1975 – Asthana represents a new generation of British political journalists who bring both outsider perspective and insider knowledge to their coverage.

Reflecting on her childhood in Manchester, she has admitted that she never considered the dilemmas her parents faced in leaving their homeland and loved ones.

The revelation came years later when, as an adult, her father told her, “If I was making the decision today, I would never have left. India has everything that the West can offer and more.”