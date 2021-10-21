Website Logo
  • Thursday, October 21, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 452,651
Total Cases 34,108,996
Today's Fatalities 197
Today's Cases 14,623
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 452,651
Total Cases 34,108,996
Today's Fatalities 197
Today's Cases 14,623

Entertainment

Anshuman Jha training under Avengers’ trainer Tsahi Shemesh for his next Lakadbaggha

Anshuman Jha (C) (Photo credit: Hardly Anonymous Communications)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Anshuman Jha, who was last seen in Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele (2021), is undergoing intense training sessions as part of his preparation for his next film Lakadbaggha. The actor will be seen performing some elaborate stunts in the hand-to-hand combat action film and to do complete justice to his character and look thoroughly convincing in his part, he has trained with Tsahi Shemesh who has also trained the lead cast of Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

“Tsahi is an incredible trainer and a self-defence expert who brings forth the best in you. He pushes you, insults you (lovingly) and is one of the best people I have met in my life” says Jha.

Set in the Chinatown area of Kolkata, Lakadbaggha requires intense training and preparation and Jha began working with Vicky Arora in July, following which in August he trained with Tsahi in New York to understand the craft of Krav Maga.

Director Victor Mukherjee, “The action sequences are tricky and we needed a physically fit actor who can ace action. Anshuman just did not want to learn screen action but is aiming to be at his physical best in reality. His self-belief, dedication, and right guidance will hopefully yield the desired results.”

Written by Alok Sharma, Lakadbaggha will go on floors in December 2021. The film revolves around illegal animal trading.

Jha who is currently working with Prashant Sawant on his body transformation says, “Working with all these gurus is an exhilarating experience and learning about my own body and its limits is new for me. Tsahi is a great teacher who motivates you and helps you be your finest version. We are getting there, and I am taking baby steps with the best in the business towards being the best I can be for the film in the time that I have. I hope that our hard work pays off and the audience is entertained with the kind of action choreography we are planning to bring on-screen.”

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Freida Pinto reveals she secretly married Cory Tran during the Covid-19 lockdowns
Entertainment
“I am perfectly fine with that stereotyping,” Taapsee Pannu on playing strong women again and…
Entertainment
Amit Sadh, Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen return to headline Breathe 3
Entertainment
Trailer of Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka amasses over 38 million views across platforms
Entertainment
Dybbuk actor Emraan Hashmi says, “I haven’t seen a ghost in real life, but I…
Entertainment
Shahid Kapoor to star in a film titled Bull
Entertainment
R Madhavan visits the sets of Vikram Vedha’s Hindi remake, praises Hrithik Roshan
Entertainment
Timothée Chalamet, Jason Momoa among stars to grace the UK screening of Dune
Entertainment
Aila Re Aillaa from Sooryavanshi is a blockbuster track
Entertainment
Jameela Jamil and Beanie Feldstein onboard the adaptation of Scarlett Curtis’s Feminists Don’t…
Entertainment
Adarsh Gourav joins Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harrington on Scott Z. Burns’…
Entertainment
Pooja Hegde retains her Midas touch at box office with her performance in…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta and others attend the trailer launch…
Priyanshu Painyuli on Rashmi Rocket, experience of working with Taapsee…
Taapsee Pannu on Rashmi Rocket, her physical transformation, trolls and…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Freida Pinto reveals she secretly married Cory Tran during the…
“I am perfectly fine with that stereotyping,” Taapsee Pannu on…
Amit Sadh, Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen return to headline…
Anshuman Jha training under Avengers’ trainer Tsahi Shemesh for his…
Trailer of Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka amasses over 38 million views…
Modi to attend Glasgow climate meet, environment minister says