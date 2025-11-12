Anoushka Shankar honoured at Ivors Classical Awards for breaking musical boundaries and inspiring global composers

Skip to content
Anoushka Shankar was celebrated at London's Ivors Classical Awards for her sitar work and daring musical collaborations.

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiNov 12, 2025
Highlights:

  • Composer and sitarist recognised for pushing boundaries in music
  • Award given at the Ivors Classical Awards in London last night
  • Joins list of past innovators including Talvin Singh and Anna Meredith
  • Anne Dudley and Debbie Wiseman also celebrated for lifetime work
  • BBC Radio 3 to broadcast the show on 15 November

Sitarist and composer Anoushka Shankar won the Innovation Award at this year’s Ivors Classical Awards in London. The artist was recognised for how she keeps stretching what classical and Indian music can sound like. It is not her first award, but it might be one of the most personal.

Anoushka Shankar


Why the Ivor Novello Award hit different

This one is not just about talent. It is about influence. The Innovation Award goes to artists who shake things up and make other musicians think differently. The Ivors Academy called Shankar’s work “boundary-pushing.” Few have blended Indian classical with jazz, electronica and orchestral textures the way she has.

Anoushka Shankar


A life built around sound

Anoushka Shankar, born to Ravi Shankar and Sukanya Rajan, grew up between Delhi and London. She learned the sitar from her father and hit the stage early. By 18, she had already played major venues and become the youngest person to receive the British House of Commons Shield.

Her career has spanned continents, including working with Sting, Herbie Hancock, Patti Smith, Jacob Collier and her half-sister Norah Jones. She has also broken plenty of records: first Indian woman nominated for a Grammy and first Indian artist to perform at the ceremony itself.


Inside last night’s ceremony

The Ivors Classical Awards took over BFI Southbank with a crowd of composers, musicians and BBC Radio 3 regulars. At the same ceremony, composer Anne Dudley became a Fellow of The Ivors Academy and Debbie Wiseman received the first award for Outstanding Contribution to Screen Composition.

Other winners included Anna Clyne, Helen Grime, Jonathan Dove, and first-time awardees like Anibal Vidal and Nneka Cummins. BBC Radio 3’s Tom McKinney and Kate Molleson hosted, with guests from music and film. The ceremony will be broadcast this Saturday on The New Music Show.

Anne Dudley, Debbie Wiseman and Anoushka Shankar


What comes next for Anoushka

Shankar is currently touring and working on new music. She has spoken often about identity and belonging, and how those ideas feed her sound. “Music is the only place I feel whole,” she once said.

bbc radio 3british asian artistindian classical musicivors classical awardsanoushka shankar

Sania Mirza, the tennis star turned TV host, spoke plainly about life as a single mother and the strain it brings. On Serving It Up with Sania she spoke about a moment, a panic attack before a live show, that changed how she works now. She said she does it all for her son, Izhaan.

Farah Khan and Sania Mirza Farah Khan and Sania Mirza speak about friendship and resilience on Serving It Up with Sania Instagram/mirzasaniar

