Website Logo
  • Saturday, December 18, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 477,158
Total Cases 34,733,194
Today's Fatalities 289
Today's Cases 7,145
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 477,158
Total Cases 34,733,194
Today's Fatalities 289
Today's Cases 7,145

News

Anoopam Mission bags landmark appeal to erect Hindu crematorium

Representational Image: iStock

By: Shubham Ghosh

THE UK is set to get its first-ever purpose-built crematorium for the Hindu community in Buckinghamshire in south-east England after Anoopam Mission UK, a charity organisation, won its appeal for erecting the structure close to its temple and community centre.

The appeal was granted to Anoopam Mission by the country’s planning inspectorate on Thursday (16) which means the organisation now possesses the requisite permission to build the crematorium with associated landscape and biodiversity enhancements in Denham.

The structure will be made adjacent to the mission’s Swaminarayan Temple at The Lea, Western Avenue, and will cater to the wider region’s Hindu, Sikh and Jain communities.

“We welcome this important decision and the opportunity for Anoopam Mission to serve the Hindu population of the UK,” Param Puya Sahebji, the Spiritual Leader of Anoopam Mission, told the Press Trust of India.

“Observing ‘antim sanskar’ or last rites in accordance with our Hindu customs and rituals provides liberation for the departed soul and peace of mind for families during a sensitive time. Our large and tranquil grounds in Denham, with our newly built Mandir facilities, provides an ideal location for this ‘manav sewa’, or service to humanity. We look forward to working with all Hindu organisations to deliver this vision for the whole community,” he said.

The directorate acknowledged on an application that dates back to November 2019 and supported by a petition of more than 2,000 supporters the special circumstances that justify building on what is called the Green Belt land.

The planning inspector said that for faith and cultural reasons, the Hindu community around the area is “disadvantaged” by being denied the opportunity to fully observe their cultural and religious beliefs and traditions related to funerals and cremations.

“It is recognised by all parties that this proposal would represent the first purpose built Hindu faith crematorium nationally,” the inspector said.

The existing crematoria in the area do not adequately cater to all Hindu rites and rituals with an inadequate size of facilities, parking facilities and difficulties in providing a funeral when necessary and with inadequate service times.

The proposals were noted for offering a quality, auspicious and fitting funeral experience for the Hindu Community that is currently not available in this country.

“This is a landmark moment for the Hindu community in UK. Many of us have actively campaigned for a purpose-built Hindu crematorium to meet the needs of our community and the provision of better facilities sensitive to our cultural and social requirements,” said Lord Jitesh Gadhia, a British Indian House of Lords peer who spoke in favour of the appeal, said.

“I congratulate the Anoopam Mission UK for persevering with this planning application and appeal. The welcome judgment from the Planning Inspector recognises the very special circumstances that exist in meeting the unfulfilled needs of the Hindu community and I hope will enable other facilities to be considered in areas of high Hindu, Sikh and Jain population,” he added.

According to sources in Anoopam Mission, the design of the crematorium building and associated facilities such as a dining hall has been particularly tailored and architecturally designed.

The proposal includes two waiting rooms, two private ritual rooms for pre-ceremony rituals, a large ceremony hall and a crematory hall. There is also a separate canteen building, including dining seating and showering facilities. This would enable ritual washing and communal eating following a cremation.

Adequate car parking would also be provided under the mission’s agreed proposal.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Johnson takes ‘responsibility’ for by-election disaster
UK
Omicron more likely to reinfect than Delta, says study
News
UK reports record 93,045 Covid-19 cases as Omicron surges
News
India-produced Covid vaccine receives emergency approval: WHO
News
Sexual assault: Imran Ahmad Khan MP to stand trial in March
US
Islamic State has 66 known Indian-origin fighters: US report
News
Bradford GP behind Covid test firms with many unhappy customers
News
South African man leaves India with fake Covid test result
News
France offers more Rafale fighter planes to India
UK
UK government and faith leaders join forces to support booster drive
UK
Sunak cuts short US trip to discuss new Covid-19 aid
PAKISTAN
Top Pakistan Taliban commander escapes suspected drone strike
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Johnson takes ‘responsibility’ for by-election disaster
Omicron more likely to reinfect than Delta, says study
Anoopam Mission bags landmark appeal to erect Hindu crematorium
UK reports record 93,045 Covid-19 cases as Omicron surges
Ajay Devgn announces the wrap of his next Runway 34
British hospitality businesses reel from Omicron surge
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE