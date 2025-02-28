Skip to content
Anneliese Dodds resigns over foreign aid budget cut

Resignation letter criticises impact on UK's international reputation

Anneliese Dodds
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasFeb 28, 2025
Pramod Thomas
INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT minister Anneliese Dodds resigned on Friday (28) in a surprise move triggered by prime minister Keir Starmer's decision to slash the foreign aid budget in order to boost defence spending.

Dodds' resignation comes a day after Starmer enjoyed one of the most successful days of his premiership in his meeting with US president Donald Trump in the White House, where they discussed a trade deal and the war in Ukraine.

Days before, in a signal to Trump that Britain was prepared to make sacrifices to boost Europe's security, Starmer raised the defence budget, saying he would fund the increase by cutting the overseas development budget from 0.5 per cent of GDP to 0.3 per cent.

The decision stunned humanitarian charities, who warned it would tarnish British influence abroad and have a devastating impact on those they support.

Dodds said in a resignation letter to Starmer that the depth of the cuts would make it impossible to maintain Britain's development priorities, including in war-torn Gaza, Sudan and Ukraine.

"Ultimately, these cuts will remove food and healthcare from desperate people - deeply harming the UK's reputation," she wrote in the letter posted on X.

Dodds said she had decided to go before the prime minister's trip to Washington but held off making the announcement to avoid overshadowing it.

"I know you have been clear that you are not ideologically opposed to international development. But the reality is that this decision is already being portrayed as following in president Trump's slipstream of cuts to USAID," she said, referring to the US decision to pause all foreign development assistance.

Starmer's spokesman told reporters he could not immediately comment on Dodds' resignation. Britain's foreign office, which oversees international development, had no immediate comment.

Britain is the fifth largest international aid donor, giving over $19 billion in 2023, according to OECD data. The US tops the ranking, followed by Germany, European Union institutions and Japan.

The international development minister's brief includes oversight of UK humanitarian programmes all over the world, from providing food, water and shelter to thousands fleeing conflict in Sudan to a girls' education programme in Pakistan.

Dodds, 46, told Starmer in the letter she recognised the need to boost defence spending but was disappointed that the aid budget had absorbed the "entire burden" of the decision.

Dodds had worked closely with Starmer since he was appointed as Labour party leader five years ago. She served as his chief spokesperson on the economy for over a year until she was moved out of the role in 2021 over a perceived failure to effectively communicate the party's vision.

(Reuters)

