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Anne Hathaway nearly starred in 'Knocked Up' before one scene changed the casting

The Oscar winner had already joined the project and begun rehearsals

Anne Hathaway nearly starred in 'Knocked Up' before one scene changed the casting

Hathaway addressed her departure in a 2008 interview with Marie Claire

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 03, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Anne Hathaway was originally cast opposite Seth Rogen in Knocked Up
  • She left the project over one creative decision before filming began
  • Seth Rogen now says Hathaway was "probably right" to step away

Before Katherine Heigl took on the lead role in Knocked Up, Anne Hathaway was set to star opposite Seth Rogen. The Oscar winner had already joined the project and begun rehearsals before leaving over a creative disagreement, paving the way for one of the film's biggest behind-the-scenes changes.

Nearly 20 years later, Rogen has reflected on Hathaway's exit, saying he believes she made the right decision.

The scene that changed the casting

Speaking on The A24 Podcast, Rogen said Hathaway's decision centred on the film's childbirth sequence, specifically the plan to show the baby's crowning on screen.

He said that was the reason he was given at the time, while acknowledging there could have been other factors. Looking back, Rogen said, "I think she was probably right," adding that Hathaway knew what was best for her.

Katherine Heigl stepped into the role

After Hathaway left before filming began, Katherine Heigl was cast as television reporter Alison Scott, whose unexpected pregnancy forms the heart of the comedy.

Rogen praised Heigl's performance and said she was "great" in the role, which became one of the defining performances of her career.

Hathaway had explained her decision years earlier

Hathaway addressed her departure in a 2008 interview with Marie Claire, saying she was uncomfortable with the visual depiction of childbirth and did not believe it was necessary to tell the story.

She also dismissed suggestions that the decision reflected a reluctance to film intimate scenes, noting she had appeared topless in earlier films and had no objection to nudity when it served the story.

Rogen's latest comments have renewed interest in one of Hollywood's most memorable casting changes, offering fresh insight into the decision that reshaped Knocked Up before production began.

seth rogenhollywoodcasting choicesanne hathaway
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