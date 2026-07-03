Why Penélope Cruz has never had a driving licence despite starring in car films

Highlights

Penélope Cruz says she is considering getting a driving licence for the first time

The actress revealed Bono gifted her a car for her birthday

A childhood accident involving her sister left her with a lasting fear of driving

Penélope Cruz has spent decades portraying a wide range of characters on screen, including roles in films centred around cars and driving. Away from the cameras, however, the Oscar-winning actress has never held a driving licence.

Now, the Ferrari star says an unexpected birthday gift from Bono could finally persuade her to face a fear that has shaped much of her life.

Bono's gift has made her think again

Appearing on Hot Ones, Cruz revealed that the U2 frontman surprised her with a car for her birthday, a present she admitted she never expected.

She joked that receiving a car from Bono makes it seem "crazy" not to finally get a driving licence.

Despite that, Cruz said getting behind the wheel remains a daunting prospect. She explained that every journey, even when someone else is driving, fills her with anxiety.

A fear rooted in childhood

Cruz has previously spoken about where that fear began. In a 2024 interview with ELLE, she recalled witnessing her younger sister, Mónica, being hit by a car when they were children.

She described the incident as deeply traumatic, remembering seeing her sister lose consciousness before she was taken to hospital. Although Mónica recovered, Cruz has said the experience left her with a lasting fear of travelling in cars.

The actress added that she has worked on overcoming that trauma through therapy.

A surprising irony at home

The irony extends beyond Cruz herself. Her husband, Javier Bardem, recently revealed that neither of them is particularly comfortable behind the wheel, despite both having appeared in films involving driving.

Speaking at the premiere of F1, Bardem said Cruz does not drive at all, while he joked that he only "barely" knows how to drive.

For Cruz, Bono's unusual birthday present has reopened the conversation about learning to drive. Whether she finally gets her licence remains to be seen, but she admits the gift has given her the strongest reason yet to consider taking that step.