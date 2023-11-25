Yogi Divine Society celebrates Annakut festival and New Year

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

A grand Annakut Festival took place at Harisumiran Temple in Harrow on Saturday (18). Organised under the guidance of Pujya Guruprasad Swami and Pujya Harichintan Swami, the event featured an array of over 800 food offerings, before nine eminent Thakorjis, a press release from the Yogi Divine Society said.

A gathering of distinguished personalities and several other prominent elders graced the occasion.

The assembly at the festival included a discourse delivered by Pujya Harichintan Swami, shedding light on the significance of Diwali, reflected through various facets of the Annakut Festival.

The event featured presentations about ongoing initiatives at Harisumiran Mandir, shared by P.B. Chiragbhai Mehta, and personal journeys, including Krish Patel’s transformational story.

Regional saints like Pujya Brahmavihari Swami and Guruhari Prabodh Swami, along with devotees, offered their contributions.

Guests and elders showed reverence to the saints, engaging in Thakorjis’ Aarti, and cherishing the moments by capturing them through photographs.

Pujya Guruprasad Swami uplifted spirits with his blessings and spoke about the significance of Satsang and devotion in contemporary life, emphasising the preservation and nurturing of cultural values.

He highlighted the need to uphold our cultural values and traditions in today’s challenging era, often referred to as Kali Yuga. He suggested that attending regular temple gatherings and seeking the blessings of revered saints can aid in preserving these values.

Guruprasad Swami emphasised the importance of festivals like the Annakut festival, stating that they serve as crucial reminders. Despite the desire to overcome negative habits independently, such gatherings are essential to instill these values in life, he said. He also expressed that achieving harmony in thoughts, speech, and behaviour, although seemingly distant in modern times, is achievable through the blessings of Guruhari Hariprasad Swamiji and Manipal Guruhari Prabodh Swamiji Maharaj.

Following a collective Mahaaarti, everyone received Mahaprasad, benefiting nearly 1000 devotees, eminent personalities, women, and children. All of the dignitaries were served prasad by the saints.