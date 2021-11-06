Website Logo
  Saturday, November 06, 2021
Entertainment

Annaatthe: More than 1 million tickets of Rajinikanth starrer sold

Annaatthe poster (Photo from Sun Pictures’ Twitter)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe released on 4th November 2021. The film has received mostly negative reviews, but the superstar’s fans are watching the movie, and it has taken a flying start at the box office.

As of 5th November, more than 1 million tickets of the film have been sold on the Book My Show website. The website took to Twitter to share this exciting news with everyone.

They tweeted, “#Annaatthe crosses 1 million tickets sold on #BookMyShow as of 5 Nov, becoming the first movie to hit the million mark after the second Unlock in 2021!”

Well, this is just the booking update from the website. We are sure that the moviegoers also went to the theatres to buy the tickets which clearly means that Rajinikanth’s films work at the box office irrespective of the reviews.

Book My Show also gave an update on the sold tickets of Sooryavanshi. They tweeted, “#Sooryavanshi hits a peak of 17 tickets sold per second on Nov 5th! More than 700,000 tickets sold in less than 24 hours making it the highest ever peak for a Hindi movie on #BookMyShow.”

Sooryavanshi and Annaatthe have surely revived cinemas in India, and it is proved that though there are many movies releasing on digital platforms, audiences prefer to watch films in theatres.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

;

