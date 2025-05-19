Anjana Patel takes over as mayor of Harrow

Cllr Anjana Patel has been sworn in as the new mayor of Harrow at the council’s Annual Meeting held on 15 May. She becomes the 73rd mayor of the borough and the UK’s first British Tanzanian-Indian born woman to hold the post. Cllr Yogesh Teli was appointed deputy mayor.
The outgoing mayor, Cllr Salim Chowdhury, handed over the robes and chain of office to Cllr Patel during the ceremony. Her mayoral theme for the year is “Kindness, Caring and Respect.”
Harrow marks its 60th year as a London borough in 2024. Cllr Patel will lead the borough’s jubilee events. Her chosen charities are VIA, which supports individuals affected by drug and alcohol dependency, and the Samaritans.
Cllr Patel moved to Harrow in 2000 and was first elected in 2002. She currently represents Belmont Ward and has previously held cabinet roles including Community and Culture, Schools and Children’s Development, and Environment and Community Safety.
Rupesh Patel was named mayor’s consort. The ceremony was attended by local leaders, residents, and faith representatives. Cllr Patel paid tribute to her mother and spiritual guide Pramukh Swami Maharaj, quoting: “In the joy of others lies our own.”