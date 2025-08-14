Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Anish Kapoor and Greenpeace take climate protest to North Sea rig

Kapoor said his work, Butchered, attempts to "bring home the horrors” of fossil fuels to the planet

Anish Kapoor and Greenpeace take climate protest to North Sea rig

Fake blood stains a giant white fabric backdrop attached to the offshore platform. (Photo: Andrew McConnell / Greenpeace)

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasAug 14, 2025
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
Follow:

BRITISH Asian artist Anish Kapoor said his work, Butchered, attempts to "bring home the horrors” of fossil fuels to the planet after Greenpeace activists installed it at a gas rig in the North Sea.

Seven climbers boarded and scaled Shell's gas platform Skiff, 45 nautical miles off the Norfolk coast on Wednesday (13).

After securing a giant canvas to one side of the structure, the activists hoisted a high-pressure hose on top of the canvas at a height of 16 metres above the sea. They then pumped 1,000 litres of blood-red liquid that gushed into the fabric, creating a vast crimson stain.

“I wanted to make something visual, physical, visceral to reflect the butchery they are inflicting on our planet: a visual scream that gives voice to the calamitous cost of the climate crisis, often on the most marginalised communities across the globe,” Kapoor said.

Designed specifically for this artwork, the blood-like solution is composed of seawater, beetroot powder and non-toxic, food-based pond dye. Greenpeace claimed this is the world's first artwork at an active offshore gas site.

Kapoor, 71, said, “The carbon dioxide released by burning fossil fuels is invisible, but we are witnessing the devastation that its extraction wreaks on our world.”

He added, “Butchered attempts to bring home the horror, giving voice to the moral and physical destruction caused by ruthless profiteers. [It] is also a tribute to the heroic work done in opposition to this destruction, and to the tireless activists who choose to disrupt, disagree and disobey.”

Philip Evans, senior campaigner at Greenpeace UK, said, “Extreme weather is hitting close to home, but the extraction of fossil fuels driving the climate crisis is often out of sight.

“This artwork is a visual gut-punch that makes visible the suffering and damage caused by the oil and gas industry right at the place where the harm begins. While the fossil fuel sector makes billions from climate destruction, ordinary people are left to pick up the rising costs of flood damage, droughts and wildfires.

“Governments need to start holding oil giants like Shell to account and make them pay for the enormous damage they are causing.”

Shell UK said safety at sea was its priority and expressed concern over Greenpeace entering a "restricted safety zone" around the platform without permission, which it said is established under UK law to protect people and prevent collisions.

“Their actions were extremely dangerous, involved illegally trespassing and put their own and others' lives at risk. We respect the right of individuals and organisations to protest, but it must be done safely and lawfully,” a spokesperson said.

british asian artistbutcheredclimate protestgreenpeacegreenpeace activistsnorfolk coastnorth seanorth sea rigoil and gas industryshell's gas platform skiffshells gas platformanish kapoor

Related News

More Malayalis and Tamils 'live abroad than in other Indian states'
News

More Malayalis and Tamils 'live abroad than in other Indian states'

NHS appeals for Asian donors to reduce kidney transplant waiting times
News

NHS appeals for Asian donors to reduce kidney transplant waiting times

Record rise in travel-related Chikungunya cases in England
News

Record rise in travel-related Chikungunya cases in England

Tulip Siddiq
News

Tulip Siddiq calls Bangladesh corruption trial a ‘political farce’

More For You

Kashmir-floods-Reuters

Members of rescue teams help stranded people cross a water channel using a makeshift bridge at an area affected by the deadly flood caused by sudden, heavy rain in Chasoti town of Kishtwar district, Indian Kashmir, August 15, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

Floods and mudslides in Indian Kashmir claim 60 lives

RESCUE teams in Indian Kashmir used shovels and earthmovers on Friday to search for survivors under boulders and debris, a day after sudden floods triggered by heavy rain killed at least 60 people and left 200 others missing.

Floodwaters and mudslides hit the village of Chasoti on Thursday, sweeping away pilgrims who had gathered for lunch before trekking to a popular religious site. This is the second such disaster in the Himalayas in just over a week.

Keep ReadingShow less
King-Charles-VJ-Day-Reuters

King Charles records a VJ Day message in the Morning Room of Clarence House, in London. (Photo: Reuters)

King Charles marks VJ Day, honours WWII veterans

UK MARKED the 80th anniversary of VJ Day on Friday with a national remembrance service, tributes to veterans, and commemorations across the country.

In a recorded six-minute message, King Charles paid tribute to the “courage” of veterans and civilians who made sacrifices to end World War II.

Keep ReadingShow less
Modi-Independence-Day-Reuters

Modi announced the launch of 'Mission Sudarshan Chakra' to develop an indigenous air-defence system to protect vital installations and respond to any enemy threat. (Photo: Reuters)

Modi vows self-reliance in his Independence Day speech

INDIAN prime minister Narendra Modi on Friday (15 August) said India will focus on achieving self-reliance in energy and defence, vowing to protect the country’s interests “like a wall”.

Delivering his Independence Day address from the Red Fort in Delhi, Modi spoke as India faces pressure from the United States over crude oil imports from Russia and the threat of higher tariffs.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pakistan-independence-day-Getty

People click photographs beside an unmanned combat aerial vehicle on display at a military exhibition during Pakistan's Independence Day celebrations in Islamabad on August 14, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

US aims to build economic partnerships with Pakistan: Rubio

US secretary of state Marco Rubio said the United States wanted to explore areas of economic cooperation with Pakistan, including critical minerals and hydrocarbons, as the country marked its independence day on Thursday (14).

Rubio’s greetings came after Pakistan’s army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir’s second visit to the US last week, where he met political and military leaders.

Keep ReadingShow less
Modi & Trump

Donald Trump and Narendra Modi shake hands as they attend a joint press conference at the White House on February 13, 2025.

Reuters

India stands firm as Trump’s 50% tariff triggers ‘bumpy diplomacy’ with US

INDIA will need to stand firm, protect its key sectors and navigate a period of “bumpy diplomacy” before its ties with the US can stabilise, after American president Donald Trump imposed a steep 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, experts told Eastern Eye.

Trump’s decision, aimed at putting pressure on New Delhi in trade talks, has triggered both political and economic debate in India.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us