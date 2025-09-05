Rayner's future uncertain as report on stamp duty case expected soon

DEPUTY prime minister Angela Rayner is awaiting the outcome of an investigation into her underpayment of stamp duty on a property in East Sussex, with the findings expected soon.
Prime minister Keir Starmer said he anticipated the report, led by ethics adviser Sir Laurie Magnus, would be delivered “pretty quickly.” He added: “Then, of course, I will act on whatever the report is that's put in front of me.”
Rayner admitted she did not pay the correct tax on an £800,000 flat in Hove. She paid £30,000 in stamp duty after listing it as her main residence. However, as she co-owned another property, she should have paid the higher “second home” rate of £70,000, according to BBC.
The Times reported that Rayner’s lawyers said they had not given her any tax advice and were being made “scapegoats,” contradicting her earlier claim that she had acted on advice.
BBC reported that her allies said she had consulted a conveyancer and two trust law experts.
Starmer’s spokesperson condemned vandalism at Rayner’s Hove property, where “tax evader” had been spray-painted.
“Whatever scrutiny our parliamentarians may face, it is appalling that their private homes should be targeted in this way,” the spokesperson said.