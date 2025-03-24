Andrew and Tristan Tate report to Romanian police after return from US

British-American influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have returned to Romania and appeared at a police station in Bucharest, complying with legal formalities in an ongoing criminal investigation. The brothers, who face serious charges including human trafficking, forming an organised criminal group, and money laundering, were required to register their presence with authorities following their recent return from the United States.

Andrew Tate, 38, is also facing allegations of rape and sex with a minor, while both brothers have denied all charges. The Tates were originally arrested in Romania in late 2022, accused of deceiving women and transporting them to Romania, where they were reportedly subjected to sexual exploitation and physical abuse.

Despite the gravity of the accusations, Andrew Tate maintains that the charges are part of a larger attempt to persecute him. After leaving the police station in Bucharest, he refused to confirm whether he would remain in Romania, but expressed confidence that he would clear his name both in Romania and in the UK. "I am investigated everywhere on the planet, because I am one of the most important people on the planet," he stated, describing the situation as a "witch hunt" against him.

The brothers returned to Romania last Friday, nearly a month after their travel ban was unexpectedly lifted by Romanian authorities. Following this, they travelled to Florida on a private jet, a move that quickly attracted further attention from US authorities. The state attorney-general in Florida launched a criminal inquiry into the brothers, which was welcomed by the US National Centre on Sexual Exploitation. This organisation represents one of Tate’s alleged victims.

Speculation has surrounded the lifting of the travel ban, with some suggesting that political pressure from former US President Donald Trump may have played a role. The Tate brothers have been vocal in their support of Trump, but both he and the Tates have denied any outside influence in the legal decisions surrounding their case.

Andrew Tate’s outspoken and often controversial public persona has added to the media attention surrounding the case. Known for his inflammatory and misogynistic statements, Andrew has been banned from several social media platforms. He continues to communicate with his followers through X (formerly Twitter), where he recently boasted about spending $185,000 (£142,800) on a private jet to "sign one single piece of paper in Romania". His comments have sparked both criticism and continued support from his followers.

During his interaction with reporters on Monday, Andrew was asked about a previous incident where he made false claims on X following the fatal stabbing of three girls at a dance and yoga class in Southport, UK. After the attack, Andrew falsely suggested that the perpetrator was an illegal immigrant. When questioned by a BBC correspondent, Andrew dismissed the journalist as "a nobody" before being driven away.

The case against the Tates is not limited to Romania. They are also under investigation in the UK, where allegations of rape and human trafficking have emerged. British authorities have secured a warrant for Andrew Tate over sexual aggression charges dating back to 2012. The brothers could face extradition to the UK once the Romanian legal proceedings are concluded.

Romanian authorities have made it clear that the Tates must adhere to the legal process. Last month, the brothers were warned that they needed to return to Romania for court appearances or face harsher legal consequences. The ongoing investigations in both Romania and the UK mean that the legal troubles for the Tate brothers are far from over.

As the investigations continue, the brothers remain adamant in their denial of all allegations. The complex legal battles they face across multiple jurisdictions have put their lives under intense scrutiny, and it remains to be seen how the cases will unfold in the coming months. While the Tates continue to attract media attention, the charges they face are of serious concern, with potential consequences that could shape their futures significantly.