Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Andrew and Tristan Tate report to Romanian police after return from US

Andrew Tate’s outspoken and often controversial public persona has added to the media attention surrounding the case

Andrew and Tristan Tate

The brothers remain adamant in their denial of all allegations

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMar 24, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

British-American influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have returned to Romania and appeared at a police station in Bucharest, complying with legal formalities in an ongoing criminal investigation. The brothers, who face serious charges including human trafficking, forming an organised criminal group, and money laundering, were required to register their presence with authorities following their recent return from the United States.

Andrew Tate, 38, is also facing allegations of rape and sex with a minor, while both brothers have denied all charges. The Tates were originally arrested in Romania in late 2022, accused of deceiving women and transporting them to Romania, where they were reportedly subjected to sexual exploitation and physical abuse.

Despite the gravity of the accusations, Andrew Tate maintains that the charges are part of a larger attempt to persecute him. After leaving the police station in Bucharest, he refused to confirm whether he would remain in Romania, but expressed confidence that he would clear his name both in Romania and in the UK. "I am investigated everywhere on the planet, because I am one of the most important people on the planet," he stated, describing the situation as a "witch hunt" against him.

The brothers returned to Romania last Friday, nearly a month after their travel ban was unexpectedly lifted by Romanian authorities. Following this, they travelled to Florida on a private jet, a move that quickly attracted further attention from US authorities. The state attorney-general in Florida launched a criminal inquiry into the brothers, which was welcomed by the US National Centre on Sexual Exploitation. This organisation represents one of Tate’s alleged victims.

Speculation has surrounded the lifting of the travel ban, with some suggesting that political pressure from former US President Donald Trump may have played a role. The Tate brothers have been vocal in their support of Trump, but both he and the Tates have denied any outside influence in the legal decisions surrounding their case.

Andrew Tate’s outspoken and often controversial public persona has added to the media attention surrounding the case. Known for his inflammatory and misogynistic statements, Andrew has been banned from several social media platforms. He continues to communicate with his followers through X (formerly Twitter), where he recently boasted about spending $185,000 (£142,800) on a private jet to "sign one single piece of paper in Romania". His comments have sparked both criticism and continued support from his followers.

During his interaction with reporters on Monday, Andrew was asked about a previous incident where he made false claims on X following the fatal stabbing of three girls at a dance and yoga class in Southport, UK. After the attack, Andrew falsely suggested that the perpetrator was an illegal immigrant. When questioned by a BBC correspondent, Andrew dismissed the journalist as "a nobody" before being driven away.

They returned to Romania after their travel ban was unexpectedlyGetty Images

The case against the Tates is not limited to Romania. They are also under investigation in the UK, where allegations of rape and human trafficking have emerged. British authorities have secured a warrant for Andrew Tate over sexual aggression charges dating back to 2012. The brothers could face extradition to the UK once the Romanian legal proceedings are concluded.

Romanian authorities have made it clear that the Tates must adhere to the legal process. Last month, the brothers were warned that they needed to return to Romania for court appearances or face harsher legal consequences. The ongoing investigations in both Romania and the UK mean that the legal troubles for the Tate brothers are far from over.

As the investigations continue, the brothers remain adamant in their denial of all allegations. The complex legal battles they face across multiple jurisdictions have put their lives under intense scrutiny, and it remains to be seen how the cases will unfold in the coming months. While the Tates continue to attract media attention, the charges they face are of serious concern, with potential consequences that could shape their futures significantly.

denial of chargeslegal battlesmedia attentionromaniasocial media platformstravel banunited statesandrew tate

Related News

Vikas Khanna’s Bungalow Marks 1 Year: A Story of Struggles & Triumph
Food

Vikas Khanna’s Bungalow in NY: How a dream became a landmark Indian restaurant in just one year

trinity-college
News

Cambridge librarian alleges race bias after India leave was denied

Subrang Arts Showcases Gujarat’s Folk Dances Across UK Venues
Art & Culture

Subrang Arts showcases vibrant folk dances of Gujarat at UK venues

British-Ghanaian artist seeks euthanasia, sparks global debate on mental health and right to die
Trending

British-Ghanaian artist seeks euthanasia, sparks global debate on mental health and right to die

More For You

Jake Paul & Jutta Leerdam

From DMs to "I Do"

Instagram/ juttaleerdam

Jake Paul engaged to Olympic speed skater Jutta Leerdam

Jake Paul, the YouTube star turned professional boxer, has announced his engagement to Dutch Olympic speed skater Jutta Leerdam. The couple revealed the news on Saturday through a joint Instagram post, where they shared details and photos of the proposal, which took place the previous day.

The proposal was set against a scenic backdrop, with white flowers and candles adding a romantic touch. Leerdam appeared surprised as she covered her mouth in one of the images. In another, she was captured jumping up and down in excitement. A further photo showed her extending her hand towards the camera, proudly displaying her engagement ring.

Keep ReadingShow less
Indian student regrets moving to Canada

The student has sparked widespread conversation on social media after sharing a Reddit post

iStock

Indian student regrets moving to Canada, lists reasons in Reddit post

An Indian student currently studying in Canada has sparked widespread conversation on social media after sharing a Reddit post detailing their struggles and regrets about moving abroad. The post, which went viral on the r/delhi subreddit, offered a candid look at the realities many international students face when moving to countries like Canada in search of better opportunities. Titled “I regret moving to Canada,” the post highlights three major issues international students often grapple with: exploitation by colleges, financial struggles, and mental health challenges.

The student begins by addressing the common perception in India that moving abroad, particularly to countries like Canada, offers better opportunities and a path to a more successful future. “Every day, I see people in India dreaming of moving abroad, believing there are better opportunities. But let me give you a reality check. I live in Canada, and it is not what it seems,” they wrote. They then proceeded to explain how international students are often seen as a business by both colleges and the government, with many realising too late that they have been misled about the prospects awaiting them in Canada.

Keep ReadingShow less
Cat food

The FDA warned those who may have purchased the affected cat food to not feed it to their pets or donate it

iStock

Cat food brand Savage Pet recalls products due to bird flu contamination

Savage Pet has issued a recall for some of its raw chicken cat food products over concerns of bird flu (H5N1) contamination. The recall affects 66 large 84-ounce boxes and 74 small 21-ounce boxes of their product, which bear the lot code and best-by date of 15 November 2026. The cat food is packaged in distinctive cardboard boxes with handles shaped like a cat’s head and marked with a yellow outline around the company’s logo.

The contaminated products were distributed to retailers in five states: California, Colorado, New York, Pennsylvania, and Washington. The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has advised customers who purchased these products to return them to the retailer for a refund. Feeding the contaminated food to pets or donating it to shelters is not recommended due to the risk of spreading the virus.

Keep ReadingShow less
St Patrick’s Day Celebrations to Bring Festivities Across NI

Parades and festivities across the country

Getty Images

St Patrick’s Day celebrations set to bring festivities across Northern Ireland

As Northern Ireland gears up for St Patrick's Day, tens of thousands are expected to take part in parades and festivities across the country. From Belfast to Londonderry, Enniskillen to Ballycastle, communities are preparing for a day of celebration that blends culture, music, and tradition. The festivities will highlight Northern Ireland’s rich heritage, with both small towns and major cities joining in the celebrations.

A major celebration in Belfast

Belfast is at the heart of this year's celebrations, where a 17-day programme has been running throughout March, with the St Patrick’s Day parade serving as the centrepiece. This year, the city's parade will leave from City Hall at 13:30 GMT, bringing together people from all walks of life to celebrate Irish culture and history. The city’s festivities are a vibrant, multicultural celebration, embracing music, culture, and the Irish language.

Keep ReadingShow less
Wetherspoons Drops Steaks & Meat Dishes Across the UK!

These traditional pub meals are a key part of the Wetherspoons experience

iStock

Wetherspoons drops steaks and popular meat dishes across UK to cut costs

Wetherspoons, the popular British pub chain known for its affordable food and drink, is set to remove some of its best-loved meat dishes from menus across the UK. The decision will see steak, mixed grills, and gammon disappear by May 2025, according to an email sent to staff by CEO John Huston. The move is part of the company’s strategy to combat rising meat prices, with these items reportedly being its “biggest loss-makers.”

Rising costs force menu changes

In the email, Huston explained that increasing meat prices have made it difficult for Wetherspoons to keep offering these dishes at prices that appeal to its budget-conscious customers. After much internal discussion, the company decided to cut the three meat dishes from the menu. Huston said, “After much debate, steaks, mixed grills, and gammon are being removed from the menu. A new gourmet burger range and the introduction of a 6oz burger patty as the standard size will replace them.”

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc