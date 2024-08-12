10-year-old dies after shooting in US’s Anderson County

Dahillian M Patel of Anderson died on Wednesday, according to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office.

First responders found the boy with a gunshot wound to the head after they received a call from his grandfather after school on Tuesday. (Representational image: iStock)

A 10-year-old boy who was hospitalised Tuesday after a shooting in Anderson County, South Carolina, US has died.

Dahillian M Patel of Anderson died on Wednesday, according to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office, reported WBTW News13.

First responders found the boy with a gunshot wound to the head after they received a call from his grandfather after school on Tuesday, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said.

“The sheriff’s department is still trying to determine how the gun was fired and who fired the gun,” Coroner Greg Shore said. “There were three people in the house: the victim, his younger brother and the grandfather.

“It’s so tragic. Any child that passes away, especially in a situation like this, it affects the community—not only the family, but the school, the church, the neighbourhood, the family, the whole community, and especially our first responders, those that responded initially, those that cared for this child, the hospital staff that worked diligently to try to save him. It has a big effect on all of us.”

Patel was a student at Midway Elementary School in Anderson School District Five. He started fifth grade last week.

“Additional staff members have been at Midway to help students and staff process this event, and these resources will stay in place as we continue to grieve for this child and his family,” the school district said.

An autopsy has been scheduled to assist with the investigation, according to the coroner. As law enforcement continues to investigate, detectives said officials are collaborating with the 10th Circuit Solicitor’s Office to determine whether any criminal charges will be sought.