  • Monday, March 21, 2022
‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ Trailer: First look at Naomi Scott’s new Netflix show

By: Mohnish Singh

The makers of Anatomy of a Scandal have unveiled the trailer of the much-anticipated Netflix limited series based on the international bestseller by Sarah Vaughan, which teases a series of twists, turns, and dramatic legal battles.

The psychological thriller and gripping courtroom drama, which is created, written, and executive produced by David E. Kelley and Melissa James Gibson, is scheduled to premiere on Friday, April 15.

The intense trailer follows Sophie (Sienna Miller) who learns that her husband James Whitehouse (Rupert Friend), a Minister in Parliament, has been accused of something terrible. Needless to say, the high-profile case is going to be heavily scrutinised and could shatter their neatly tailored life.

The series looks at the elite “through personal and political scandal, where the truth lies between justice and privilege,” Netflix teases. “James and Sophie Whitehouse live in a blissful and rarefied world. A Minister in Parliament, a loving family at home, James’ trajectory appears without limits. Until a scandalous secret suddenly comes to light. Barrister Kate Woodcroft (Michelle Dockery) has a trajectory of her own, and her prosecution threatens to tear into Westminster, the Whitehouse marriage, and her own personal esteem.”

Directed by S.J. Clarkson, the six-episode series also stars Naomi Scott (Olivia Lytton), Josette Simon (Angela Regan), Liz White (Ali Conlon), Geoffrey Streatfeild (Tom Southern), Joshua McGuire (Chris Clarke), Jake Simmance (Young Tom), Nancy Farino (Holly), Hannah Dodd (young Sophie), Ben Radcliffe (young James), Annie Haworth (young Alison), Amelie Bea-Smith (Emily Whitehouse), and Sebastian Selwood (Finn Whitehouse) in important roles.

Meanwhile, Anatomy of a Scandal star Naomi Scott is also gearing up to present the much-awaited 94th Academy Awards, Other presenters include Lady Gaga, Kevin Costner, Samuel L. Jackson, Zoë Kravitz, Anthony Hopkins, Lily James, Daniel Kaluuya, Mila Kunis, Wesley Snipes, Uma Thurman, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Lupita Nyong’o, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock, John Travolta, Yuh-jung Youn, Ruth E. Carter, Halle Bailey, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Jamie Lee Curtis, Woody Harrelson, Shawn Mendes, Tyler Perry, and Tracee Ellis Ross.

The ceremony is set to be held on Sunday, March 27, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

