Ananya Panday on shooting for Dharma Productions’ next amid pandemic

Ananya Panday, who burst onto the silver screen with Dharma Productions’ college-caper Student Of The Year 2 (2019) alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, has been quite busy lately. She has a few big-ticket films on her platter, which are currently at various stages of development, including Dharma Productions’ next by director Shakun Batra.

Most recently seen in Khaali Peeli (2020), Panday recently wrapped up a two-month-long shooting schedule of her film with Dharma Productions. The romantic drama, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles, went on floors in mid-September in Goa. The actress also celebrated her 22nd birthday on the sets of the untitled film.

In her latest interview, Panday opened up on shooting amid the ongoing pandemic, which seems to have become a new normal for everyone. She explained that she was nervous while shooting for the first time amid the pandemic but revealed that the entire production team was taking all safety precautions while shooting.







"I realised how much I missed being on set and in front of the camera and I am really glad that I can get back to work now," she added.

The newcomer will soon resume work on her much-awaited bilingual film with southern superstar Vijay Deverakonda. Co-produced by Dharma Productions, the upcoming action entertainer is directed by Puri Jagannadh. It marks Panday’s debut in Tollywood, one of the leading regional film industries in India.

When asked about her feelings while shooting amid the pandemic, Ananya Panday said, "It was definitely challenging shooting in the middle of a pandemic and being away from home for two months, but once I am on set, I am the happiest."







