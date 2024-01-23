Website Logo
  • Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Ananya Panday debuts at Paris Couture Week

She walked the ramp for designer Rahul Mishra.

Ananya Panday

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood star Ananya Panday made her international runway debut at the Paris Couture Week as she walked the ramp for designer Rahul Mishra.

The ace couturier presented his haute couture spring collection ‘Superheroes’ at the 2024 edition of the fashion gala on Monday.

Panday, 25, walked the ramp in a short black and gold strapless dress, accompanied by a handcrafted giant sieve, featuring a black, gold, and white sequin dress and butterflies embroidered on the mesh.

“Walking for @rahulmishra_7 at Paris Couture week,” the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan star posted on her Instagram Stories. She also shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the fashion show.

Mishra, who has presented his collections at the fashion gala in the past as well, also posted photos and videos from the show on Instagram.

On the film front, Panday was most recently seen in the Netflix film Kho Gaya Hum Kahan, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

She will next star in an untitled movie, which will be directed by filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

