'Anaconda' first photos show Jack Black and Paul Rudd battling comedy and chaos in jungle reboot

Highlights:
- First look images reveal the meta comedy take on the 1997 creature feature.
- The film sees the duo as fans trying to shoot their own version of the original film.
- Director Tom Gormican applies his The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent formula.
- The cast, including Thandiwe Newton and Steve Zahn, promises chaotic fun.
- It is slated for a Christmas Day release, aiming for a box office strike.
The first photos from the wildly unexpected Anaconda remake have finally surfaced. This is not your typical Hollywood rehash, mind you. Jack Black and Paul Rudd are leading a brilliantly meta charge, playing superfans whose dream project goes horrifyingly wrong. The new images tease the comedic chaos planned for the big screen this Christmas.
Paul Rudd and Jack Black gear up for jungle chaos in the new Anaconda People/Courtesy of Sony Pictures
What is the new Anaconda movie actually about?
Right, so the plot is almost more interesting than the original film's premise. Black and Rudd play lifelong mates, Doug and Griff, who are utterly obsessed with the 1997 J.Lo and Ice Cube B-movie classic. They hit a midlife crisis and decide, you know what, let's actually do it. Let's go to the Amazon and remake Anaconda ourselves. The synopsis says their chaotic movie set gets turned upside down when a real, genuine giant anaconda decides to crash the party. So the film they're desperate to make might literally end them.
Why is this Anaconda remake causing a buzz?
One name: Tom Gormican. He is the director behind The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, that brilliantly unhinged Nicolas Cage meta flick. He is bringing that exact same self aware, comedic energy here. Rudd himself said the script's clever meta angles appealed to him directly because he was a fan of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. This is not some dour, serious reboot. It is like a knowing wink to the audience, a celebration of a so bad it's good film, all wrapped up in a proper action comedy. That angle is everything right now.
How did the cast find working on the film?
Sounds like an absolute riot, honestly. The chemistry between Black and Rudd is the main engine. Black said point blank that working with Rudd was the "main reason" he took the job, calling him "f---ing hilarious" and a "sweet pea". Rudd shared the same feelings, thrilled to finally work with Black properly for months. Even Steve Zahn, who is also in the mix, admitted to messing up takes because he could not stop laughing at them. When the cast is having that much fun, it usually bleeds through onto the screen.
When can we see the Anaconda remake?
Mark your calendars for a seriously unconventional Christmas Day. 25 December is the planned release date. Releasing a film about a giant killer snake on Christmas itself is a bizarre choice, you have to admit. It is going up against some family friendly stuff, but maybe that is the point, offering an alternative for those tired of the same formulaic content. Whether it becomes a festive box office gift or gets squeezed out remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure: it will be a talking point!