Ana de Armas confirms work ties with Tom Cruise amid romance speculation

Ana de Armas has addressed the ongoing buzz linking her to Tom Cruise, but she’s making it clear: what’s brewing between them isn’t love, it’s just work.
The actress, known for her roles in Blonde and the upcoming Ballerina, has been spotted alongside Cruise several times in recent months at dinners, in parks, and even stepping out of helicopters. These sightings quickly ignited speculation about a possible relationship. But according to de Armas, there’s nothing more to it than professional collaboration.
Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas spotted leaving a London heliport, sparking dating rumours X/Tom Cruise News
“Of course I’m working with Tom,” she said in a recent interview, brushing off the chatter with a hint of amusement. “We’re developing a few projects together with Doug Liman and Christopher McQuarrie. It’s been intense, but it’s also been a lot of fun.”
Liman and McQuarrie are no strangers to big-screen action, both having long-standing ties with Cruise through films like Edge of Tomorrow and the Mission: Impossible series. De Armas spoke highly of the duo, calling them “a great team” and praising the energy and creativity on set.
While the specifics of their collaboration remain under wraps, the actress hinted that the scale of the projects demands extreme physical preparation. “The training is intense, the kind you expect when working with someone like Tom. He sets the bar high, and we’re pushing ourselves to meet it.”
This isn’t the first time de Armas has had to bat down dating rumours. During an appearance on Good Morning America, she again emphasised that multiple projects and not a romance are behind the frequent sightings with Cruise. “We’re working on a few things. Not just one. It’s exciting stuff,” she said.
Ana de Armas keeps it professional despite romance speculation with Tom Cruise Instagram/Vogue/People
Cruise, meanwhile, has publicly shown support for Ballerina, de Armas’s lead role in the John Wick spinoff set to release on 6 June. He called the film “fantastic” and praised her performance.
Their high-profile outings, including a birthday walk in the park and a helicopter ride over London, might look like scenes from a romantic film. But as far as de Armas is concerned, they’re just part of the job.
“We’re just enjoying the process,” she said. “That’s all there is to it.”
Justin Bieber faces backlash for ‘I love you’ comment on 17-year-old star Ariana Greenblatt’s post