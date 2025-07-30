Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas photographed holding hands in Vermont sparking romance talk during 'Deeper' preps

Highlights:
- Tom Cruise, 63, and Ana de Armas, 37, were photographed holding hands during a trip to Vermont.
- The duo were seen shopping, eating ice cream, and driving through a national park together.
- Cruise and de Armas have been linked since February 2025 but denied being romantically involved.
- Their outing has reignited speculation about an off-screen romance amid filming of Deeper.
Hollywood stars Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas are making waves online after being spotted holding hands during a recent trip to Vermont. The photos, released by TMZ, have intensified speculation that the actors are more than just co-stars.
Their day out in the small town of Woodstock included shopping, a national park drive, and an ice cream stop, activities that fans believe signal a romantic turn in their relationship. While both actors have so far refrained from making any public statement, the nature of their interactions has set social media ablaze with curiosity.
Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas stroll hand in hand through the streets of VermontX/LetsCinema
Are Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas dating?
The sighting in Vermont is the most intimate public moment yet for Cruise and de Armas, who have been photographed together several times over the past few months. From their joint helicopter rides to a holiday yacht trip in Menorca, each outing has only added to the speculation.
Initially, the actors were said to be working on their upcoming supernatural thriller Deeper, directed by Doug Liman. Back in May, Ana referred to Cruise as a “mentor” and confirmed they were collaborating on multiple projects. However, their increasing off-screen time together has made fans question whether this is strictly professional.
Ana de Armas keeps it professional despite romance speculation with Tom Cruise Instagram/Vogue/People
What has their timeline of public appearances looked like?
Their public appearances began in February 2025 when they were seen having dinner in London after a meeting with their agents. Since then, they’ve been seen together in Madrid on Valentine’s Day, at the London Heliport, and attending an Oasis concert in Wembley.
In July alone, the two vacationed on a yacht, and Tom even piloted Ana around for her birthday, moves that have been seen as tell-tale signs of a growing relationship.
Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas spotted leaving a London heliport, sparking dating rumours Getty Images
How are fans reacting to the Cruise and de Armas romance rumours?
Online reaction to the Vermont photos has been a mix of amusement, approval, and debate. One X user quipped, “No mission is impossible for Tom,” while another commented on the 26-year age gap: “Fitness is the ultimate equaliser.”
Some fans defended the duo’s right to privacy, while others questioned Ana’s recent activity on Instagram, particularly her “like” on a post mocking Cruise’s ex-wife Nicole Kidman. The social media buzz has only added more fuel to the rumour mill.
What's next for the pair professionally and personally?
Tom Cruise is coming off Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, while Ana recently starred in Ballerina, a spin-off in the John Wick universe. Their upcoming film Deeper, which brought them together, is still under wraps in terms of plot details but is expected to begin filming later this year.
As for their personal relationship, neither actor has confirmed or denied the rumours. Given Cruise’s notoriously private stance on his romantic life since his split from Katie Holmes in 2012, many fans believe the Vermont trip could be their version of a “soft launch.”
Cruise and de Armas have been linked since February 2025 but denied being romantically involved Getty Images
Whether this is the start of Hollywood’s newest power couple or just a close working friendship remains to be seen. But one thing is clear: all eyes are now on Tom and Ana.