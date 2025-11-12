Award-winning Sri Lankan brand Kochchi opens first Glasgow restaurant

Highlights

Award-winning Sri Lankan Street food brand opens first standalone restaurant on Ruthven Lane.

£500,000 investment creates 80-cover dining space across two floors with dedicated bar.

Expansion follows success at Edinburgh's Bonnie & Wild, creating 15 new local jobs.

An acclaimed Sri Lankan street food brand is opening its first standalone restaurant in Glasgow's West End this winter, marking a significant expansion from its popular Edinburgh origins.

Kochchi will launch at the former Hanoi Bike Shop on Ruthven Lane following a £500,000 investment. The venue will accommodate 80 diners across two floors, plus an external seating area and dedicated bar serving Sri Lankan-inspired cocktails, craft beers and tropical soft drinks.

Founded by Shehan Fernando and Suki Jayaratne, Kochchi first captured Scottish diners' attention at Bonnie & Wild in Edinburgh's St James Quarter in 2022, where it became one of the marketplace's most popular kitchens.



Fernando pointed, "When you sit at our table, you taste more than Sri Lanka — you taste Colombo, the city where the island comes together". At Kochchi Glasgow, we want to share that rhythm and warmth, a place for rich curries, street snacks, and seafood dishes that carry the flavours of home, he added.

Flavours of home

The menu will feature regional curries, grilled seafood, street-style snacks and flame-fired plates inspired by Colombo's vibrant food scene.

Both founders credit the capital city for shaping their culinary vision, despite growing up in different regions of Sri Lanka. Jayaratne noted that he grew up in Kandy's gardens and coastal markets but found in Colombo the energy of a city where every influence collided from black pork curry and seafood fried rice to lunch boxes filled with dosas, sambols, and biryani.

The restaurant's design will reflect Colombo's character through wood, cane and brass elements reminiscent of old Sri Lankan hotels, combined with the bustling atmosphere of its markets.

The opening will create 15 new jobs for Glasgow's local economy while serving as both a neighbourhood restaurant and late-evening hangout, capturing the sociable spirit of the West End.